death toll surpasses that of the 2011 tragedy

The number of deaths caused since yesterday (15), by the rains that hit Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, exceeded that recorded in the 2011 tragedy in the city.

In the late afternoon of this Wednesday (16), the government of Rio de Janeiro announced 80 deaths due to the storm, which caused landslides, turned the streets into rivers of mud and left hundreds homeless and homeless. In an interval of three hours, the volume of rain that fell on the city was greater than expected for the entire month of February.

11 years ago, at dawn on January 12, heavy rains left 73 dead in Petrópolis. The entire mountain region was heavily affected, adding up to 918 deaths and at least 100 missing – the city of Nova Friburgo alone recorded 426 deaths in the tragedy.

For the CPTEC (Center for Weather Forecasting and Climate Studies), of Inpe (National Institute for Space Research), this is the biggest climate catastrophe in the country. The 2011 landslides were classified by the UN (United Nations) at the time as the eighth largest ever recorded in a century.

A report by the Geological Survey of the State of Rio de Janeiro pointed out that, in addition to the heavy rains and the geology of the region, irregular land occupation also contributed to the disaster.

Last night, the city of Petrópolis decreed a state of public calamity, a measure that allows for increased spending, delaying payments and installment debts in the municipality. Since February 1st, the municipality was already in an emergency situation because of the rains.