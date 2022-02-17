Declaration of 2021 can expedite filling this year; understand

Declaration of the previous year can self-complete several categories, such as the declaration of assets

IR 2022 delivery will start on March 1

Old declaration can be obtained in several ways; check out

Many people keep their income tax returns for years for fear of being called in for questioning by the IRS. By law, the IRS can ask about values ​​and information from up to five years ago.

What many don’t know, however, is that the previous year’s statement has much more uses than just being kept. she can advance the process of filling in the current declaration.

It turns out that the Income Tax 2022 program can import data from the old declaration and automatically complete data such as declaration of goods.

How do I find my old statement?

Those who didn’t keep the 2021 declaration, don’t worry, as there are several ways to retrieve it.

For starters, if you still have the 2021 program on your computer, you can import your declaration into the 2022 program with a few simple button presses. Just look for the Import option on the program’s home screen.

This screen will usually take you to the “Transmitted” folder of the IR 2021, which is where the submitted statements are usually located. However, some people may have chosen to save their statements in their own folders. In this case, just access the location with the import tool.

The file must have the .DEC extension, for declaration. The file that can also be located in the .REC extension folder refers to the delivery receipt. If more people make their statements on this computer, it is normal for several files to appear in this folder. In this case, just choose yours.

I deleted my program, what to do?

Calm down, there’s no need to despair yet. When the IRPF program is deleted, it still leaves the declaration files on the computer. In this case, they will be in the “IRPF2021” folder inside the “RFB Program Files” folder. These folders are usually located on C:, unless you have changed directories.

In this folder you should find two files, .DEC and .REC, referring to your declaration and receipt. Now just access these files through the IRPF 2022 program, opening it, going to “New”, “Annual Adjustment” and “Import 2021 declaration”.

If you prefer, you can save these files in folders that are more convenient when browsing.

I deleted my program and my statements, can I despair?

It is not necessary, it will only be slightly more difficult to obtain the 2021 declaration. To obtain it there are two methods, one that requires the digital certificate and one that does not. We will explain both.

With digital certificate

This method is easier, but it needs something that many people shouldn’t have, the digital certificate.

To access your old statement, go to the IRS digital service system (e-CAC) and log in with your digital certificate. Inside, access the “My Income Tax” page and in the “Declaration” column there will be the option “Download the delivered declaration file”.

Now just choose the year available, in this case 2021 and perform the procedure as explained above.

No digital certificate

This method is a little more complicated as it has more steps than the previous one, but it is what will be used by most people, as the digital certificate is not widely disseminated in Brazil.

Due to the pandemic, the Revenue made it easy to obtain a copy of the declaration. To obtain it, simply enter the access code and password in the e-CAC system. If you don’t have it, you can generate a code on the spot.

After entering the system, it is necessary to perform a “Digital Service Dossier”, for that go to “Digital Processes (e-Processo)” in the bar on the left side of the screen and, in the new open window (check if the pop-ups are activated) click on “Open Service Dossier”.

Within the new area, look for the “Service Concentration Area” tab and choose “Document Copy”. In “Service” choose “Obtain a copy of the last IRPF declaration submitted”. To complete the service, click on the “Open Service Dossier” button at the bottom.

A copy of the declaration will be available in the “My processes” folder on the e-CAC system.

If the system asks to attach documents to the dossier, it is possible not to attach anything. According to the Federal Revenue, only opening the file is enough to issue a copy of the income tax return.

I was not able to! And now?

Finally, it is possible to obtain a duplicate of the declaration in a service agency of the Federal Revenue in your city. For this, it is necessary to schedule an appointment through the website.