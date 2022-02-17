Deleted a contact on WhatsApp and want it back? See how to recover

Who has never deleted a contact or conversation from Whatsapp and regret it?! This is more common than you think. But know that all is not lost. There are a few ways to get that contact back and that’s what we’re going to talk about today.

So far, WhatsApp does not have a way to recover deleted contacts, as it only recognizes, among the contacts saved in the phonebook, the numbers of those who have an account in the application.

Although there are some tricks to restore lost or deleted contact numbers on WhatsApp, and it is to help you with this task that we are going to tell you some tricks that are available for Android and iPhone.

How to recover contacts on Android

If you are a user of android and need to recover some contact, you can do two things:

You can restore from contacts that are saved in the cloud of your Googlebecause even if you have deleted the contact from the cloud, you may still find it in the trash of the Google Contactsas it stays there for a few months before being permanently deleted:

Enter the Google Contacts website or download the app

This can be done either through the browser or through the app.

access your account

If you have more than one, access the account where your contacts are synced by default (this information is in your device settings).

Find the contacts trash

Select it to find deleted contacts.

Find the deleted contact

Click on the desired contact and on “recover”, and the contact will automatically return to your address book.

However, there is still another possibility that is less likely to solve the problem: recover contacts via a backup file. This is a very simple process to do and the generated file has the format contacts.vcf, as in the tutorial below:

Open your phone’s file manager

Almost every Android phone has a file manager, so just browse through your phone’s apps.

Go to the backup folder

Restore the desired contact

Usually the file is called contacts.vcf, select it and the contacts app will open and ask if you import the contacts back into memory. Confirm the operation and wait.

How to recover contacts on iPhone

Now, if your cell phone is an iPhone, the way to recover is through iCloud. See how to do it:

Follow the steps below to recover deleted contacts from iPhone via iCloud: