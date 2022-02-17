Did you know that it is possible to recover deleted WhatsApp contacts?

With the advancement of technology, new methods are being created to bring us more practicality. In this sense, in the past, when a contact was deleted, recovering it was not an option. However, today this is possible, just know how.

retrieving contacts

Many people must think that after deleting a contact, it is impossible to recover it. However, there are a few ways in which this can be done, two of which are via WhatsApp. Plus, these processes are simple, quick, and easy to do. Check it out below:

Google Contacts

This platform aims to facilitate the management of contacts, and through it you can synchronize them on any new device. Also, this app has a deleted contacts folder that saves the numbers deleted in the last 30 days. That way, if you have your calendar connected to this tool, when you delete a contact, you still have this period to recover it.

iCloud

This tip goes out to iPhone users. To recover a contact, you need to sign in to iCloud.com and go into account settings. Then, under “Advanced”, tap on the option to restore contacts by selecting the date before you deleted the desired contact. Finally, click Restore.

Conversation backup

WhatsApp has a backup system, so that important conversations are not lost due to a phone problem or device change. That way, with the automatic backup function activated, you can recover conversations from up to 24 hours earlier. To do this, simply delete and reinstall the application and the deleted conversation will be recovered.

blocked contacts

The blocked numbers on WhatsApp are saved in a list in the application itself. So, if the contact that was deleted was blocked, you can recover it through this list. It is important to note that, in this case, the deleted conversation will not be found, only the phone number.