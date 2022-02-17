Discover 12 powerful foods capable of preventing and treating diseases

With the correct diet we can avoid the risks of diseases, guarantee a good shape for the organs, muscles and tissues and even reduce some health problems. In addition, ensure a slimmer body.

See the list of 12 foods that cannot be missing in the diet of those who want to take care of good shape, prevent diseases and reduce the discomfort of some health problems.

12 foods with healing properties

1 – Turmeric

Known as turmeric, it is a seasoning used to prepare various dishes, it has great effectiveness in relieving joint pain and colitis. It has pharmacological properties and its substance known as curcumin acts as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. It helps the body fight free radicals and improves the inflammatory process in the joints.

2- Coffee

Caffeine compound which, in turn, has analgesic action on the central nervous system. Its composition helps to potentiate the effects of drugs such as dipyrone and paracetamol on the central nervous system.

Frequent consumption is not recommended for people who suffer from migraines, as it can end up becoming a chronic problem. And in people who drink a lot of caffeine, not drinking it can trigger withdrawal headaches.

3- Fish Oil

Its anti-inflammatory action is due to the substance Omega 3, a very good nutrient for cardiovascular health, in addition to its positive effects on improving mood and relieving problems of back pain, joints and the proper functioning of blood flow.

4- Melon

Provides muscle relaxation. Melon has a high amount of potassium, a substance that helps with muscle contractions, preventing muscle pain.

5- Olive oil

Its consumption helps to reduce circulation problems, inflammatory processes and has a good action in the regulation of hormones. This is because olive oil has good amounts of antioxidants and vitamin E.

6- Broccoli

A superfood rich in B vitamins, vitamins A, C, K and folic acid, calcium, iron, phosphorus and potassium. It has a mitigating action for headaches and in the prevention of diseases such as stroke and cancer.

7- Egg

Anyone who thinks that eggs are bad for health is wrong. This food has good sources of B-Complex vitamins, which help to reduce the risk of various diseases, being effective in relieving headaches, in addition to contributing to the health of vision.

8- Carrot

Great for skin and vision health, with good sources of vitamins and antioxidant nutrients.

9 – Red fruits

Anthocyanins, present in red fruits, act as antioxidants blocking inflammatory processes. Red fruits also help reduce headaches.

10- Watermelon

This food has an alkaline pH, helps to reduce the acidity of gastric juice and relieves stomach pain and gastritis problems.

11- Cranberry

This fruit is able to prevent the proliferation of the bacteria H. Pylori on the walls of the stomach, in addition to helping to prevent diseases such as ulcers.

12- Ginger

Natural anti-inflammatory with analgesic action, promotes the improvement of headaches, muscle and joint pain. It is also used to treat colds and flu.