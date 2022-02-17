Discover the properties of kale that can rejuvenate your brain

Cabbage carries several important properties for the functioning of the entire body. It can prevent migraines, regulate the bowels and improve the immune system. In addition, these leafy greens are rich in antioxidants and vitamin E, which are responsible for preventing premature aging.

Thus, some studies already carried out at Rush University, in the United States, say that consuming a portion of leafy greens daily can rejuvenate brain functioning.

The researchers observed the daily consumption of the participants, and the results were quite satisfactory. Thus, those who ate leafy greens daily had an 11-year mental rejuvenation ahead of those who rejected the vegetables.

In addition to the brain, kale is also present in fitness recipes. Rich in antioxidants, low calories, fiber and vitamin A, it is the main ingredient in green juice.

With this, cabbage is responsible for assisting in the functioning of the intestine, ensuring a detox in the body and assisting both in the elimination and in the fight against the formation of fats. Its fibers also increase satiety levels and the low calorie content makes it an ally of weight reduction diets.

other diseases

Rich in vitamin K and anthocyanins that help with concentration and proper brain function, kale has more vitamins and nutrients that can help fight other diseases.

The concentrations of vitamins K, E and C, phosphorus, selenium, iron, calcium and magnesium make this vegetable a powerful weapon in the control and prevention of chronic diseases, gastric ulcers, cancer and anemia. Furthermore, according to research carried out at the Hospital Sírio Libanês in São Paulo, the presence of inorganic nitrate can help control the formation of fat in the liver, one of the causes of diseases such as cancer.

Finally, in addition to kale, also invest in dishes rich in other leafy greens, such as arugula, lettuce, watercress and mint.