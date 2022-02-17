Dividends and high profits do not encourage the market; see why

THE WEG (WEGE3) reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit and announced the payment of dividends. But the market penalizes the company’s shares, which fell 5.8% this Wednesday (16), at R$ 30.97, accumulating an annual low of 26%.

Analysts point out that the company should continue with pressure on margins.

In the fourth quarter, net margin dropped 1.8 percentage points year-on-year to 13.4%, while Ebitda margin dropped 2.9 points to 17.2%.

The result reflects the challenges of the global supply chain and consequent cost pressure, added to the new mix of products.

THE BTG Pactual said he had already anticipated lower margins, with the recovery in wind generation and higher input prices, but said the slowdown was a little stronger than expected.

“In terms of valuation, the share continues to be traded at an expensive 62.2x”, evaluated in a report signed by Lucas Marquiori Brazil and Fernanda Recchia.

Genial Investimentos, on the other hand, considered that WEG is traded at an EV/Ebitda for 2022 and greater than 30x. “We understand that there is a very large risk associated with the non-progression of this growth”, said the brokerage on Wednesday.

To Itaú BBA, the company’s results in 4Q21 were generally more pressured. The bank highlighted that the company presented more “contained” annual growth rates compared to previous quarters.

“But the trends were already anticipated and, despite this, the reported numbers exceeded our estimates and the average consensus of Bloomberg”, says an excerpt from the report signed by Thais Cascello, Gabriel Rezende, Luiz Capistrano and Eric de Mello.

See the target price for WEG (WEGE3) and the stock recommendation:

BTG : R$ 45, neutral;

: R$ 45, neutral; Itaú BBA: BRL 46, market perform;

BRL 46, market perform; great: BRL 32.88, “keep”.

WEG (WEGE3): dividends and balance sheet

On Tuesday, WEG announced that it will pay R$ 861 million in dividends. The value per share will be BRL 0.205203678, to be paid on March 16.

The company also reported an increase in profit by 17.8% in 4Q21, to R$874 milliona result slightly above the R$827 million expected by the market, according to data gathered by Bloomberg.

The company’s net operating revenue was 6.5 billion, up 33.7%, while the return on invested capital was 30.5%, an increase of 5 percentage points.

