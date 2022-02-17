Dollar below BRL 5.20: the factors that explain the fall of the currency in the year and what to expect from now on

Last Tuesday (15), the dollar renewed its minimum in five months, below the psychological level of R$ 5.20 (to R$ 5.18). In February, the dollar is already down 2.4%, taking losses for the year to around 7%, making the real the best-performing currency among the majors since the beginning of 2022.

Geopolitical news helped the day before, with news that Russia is returning groups of soldiers to their bases. However, even in more turbulent days abroad, the Brazilian currency continued on an upward trajectory.

Last month had already been marked by a strong fall in the dollar, of 4.8%, with investors leaving positions in rich markets and betting on assets from places seen as discounted – with Brazil emerging among the preferences after the sharp fall in the currency. in 2021. That’s even with the signs of rising interest rates in the US.

There was a high volume of foreign investment on the Brazilian stock exchange as well, with investors going after commodity stocks, which account for a good percentage of Brazilian assets. THE The high level of the Selic rate also led to the fall of the US currency, as a greater interest rate differential between Brazil and major economies makes the real more attractive to investors seeking high returns. Domestic borrowing costs are currently at 10.75% a year, while in the US the rate is close to zero.

Luciano Sobral, economist at Neo, points out that there was a correction movement, since the dollar already seemed quite overvalued against the real since mid-2020.

Last year’s movement worsened this overvaluation, so that the real ended the year, in the comparison of the real exchange rate (adjusted by the inflation differential between Brazil and the USA), at the lowest level since 2003.

“The current drop undoubtedly adjusts some of this distortion, but it seems more motivated by technical factors (part of the movement in December of last year, for example, was caused by seasonal purchases by Brazilian banks and companies) and by the return of an interest rate differential. attractive than for a reassessment of the fundamentals”, he evaluates.

The recent appreciation of the real, by the way, has already put the Brazilian currency at levels that could be called dollar purchases, even more so considering the challenges that the country must face, especially in the second half of the year.

What made the dollar fall?

According to an analysis by Morgan Stanley’s strategy team on February 7, the dollar’s fall against the real to below BRL 5.30 materialized faster than strategists expected, supported by a combination of dollar weakness, attractive real rates with a rise in the Selic and headlines about possible fiscal risks lagging a bit at the moment (since Congress was in recess until the beginning of the month).

In this scenario, strategists pointed out that a more conservative approach to the real is necessary, with challenging factors expected to once again gain prominence in the foreign exchange market, limiting further gains in the national currency.

“With Congress coming back from recess, our economists note that discussions on new fiscal easing measures are likely to intensify, adding to existing concern about Brazil’s potential fiscal trajectory after the October elections. This, in turn, should create further negative pressures for the currency, in anticipation of electoral volatility also increasing more sharply in the second quarter,” they point out.

However, the “more neutral” dollar for now (with some potential downside risks) could weigh on the pace of short-term gains in long dollar positions against the real. Thus, instead of having a short recommendation in real and a buy in dollar, they started to recommend long positions in the euro against the real”, they point out.

“More broadly, the case of Brazil remains quite challenging, as it is the only country within our coverage universe where our economists (and consensus) expect a recession this year. Volatility is still set to rise sharply as we approach an extremely polarized election (in which the top two candidates in the polls, Lula and Jair Bolsonaro, have rejection rates between 40% and 60%). Of course, we recognize the strong improvement in the real’s rate of return (carry) profile, and we think that a high real rate could offset some of the downside risks, but we don’t think the currency can fully reap the benefits of high carry and continue to have a superior performance in these circumstances”, evaluate the strategists.

Rabobank recently lowered its forecast for the dollar level at the end of this year to BRL 5.56, against a previous estimate of BRL 5.65, but still projecting a 7.3% rise in the currency compared to last close.

The bank stated that the perception that the Central Bank of Brazil is ahead of the curve in relation to other BCs in the normalization of monetary policy has attracted capital flows to the country, which led to a reduction in projections for the currency, but still projecting high until the end of the year.

Patrícia Krause, chief economist for Latin America at Coface, reinforces the assessment that the rise in the real is a correction because the currency has depreciated a lot since the beginning of the crisis and with the fear of the fiscal issue. In this sense, the entry of foreign flow is important, with the stock exchange being considered cheap and commodities favoring companies, in addition to the important interest rate differential, as well as the lack of political noise at the moment. Thus, she points out that the reversal of any of these factors could lead to some depreciation of the exchange rate ahead.

“As for the election, although the two leading candidates are known, there are other possibilities still on the radar. And there are still no government programs, which can bring volatility ahead, in addition to the sensitive fiscal risk if proposals are made that can increase public spending without a counterpart in revenue”, highlights Patrícia.

Fernanda Consorte, chief economist at Banco Ourinvest, does not have a view that the Brazilian currency will continue to appreciate.

“The flow of foreign investment on the stock exchange does not last forever. Exporters continue to keep resources abroad instead of internalizing them; the trade balance has been positive, but the financial flow has not followed the same amount. The environment in Brazil is still very uncertain and this should at some point lead to a high exchange rate, especially during elections. This is not a consistent drop in the exchange rate”, he assesses.

At the beginning of February, XP carried out a study to understand the behavior of the exchange rate to understand if there is room for greater increases in the real. Based on this analysis, using domestic and external variables, economists suggested that the exchange rate should have reached the end of 2021 with the dollar between R$4.20 and R$4.75.

The pandemic would partly explain the currency misalignment in the period, but XP assesses that the country’s fiscal position is fragile and prospects are murky, with a growing demand for spending on social and infrastructure programs that the next government must face. So, for now, XP sees continuity in the misalignment of the Brazilian currency, at least until the next government’s guidelines are clarified. At the time, they projected the dollar to R$5.70 at the end of this year and R$5.30 in 2023.

still, pA survey by BofA showed that fund managers in Latin America improved their views on the Brazilian currency in February. The majority (60%) of respondents to this month’s survey now see the dollar between R$5.11 and R$5.40 at the end of the year. In January, around 55% of respondents predicted that the currency would be R$5.41 and R$5.70.

However, the bet is that, despite the temporary relief, the Brazilian currency should be pressured in 2022, especially in the second half with elections, in addition to following the scenario of high interest rates in the main world markets.

