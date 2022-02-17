Dollar closes at R$ 5.12, at the lowest value of the year; Stocks close higher

The dollar ended today down 1.02%, quoted at R$ 5.128 on sale. This is the lowest value of the currency recorded in the year, and the second largest daily loss recorded in the month, second only to the 1.26% drop recorded on the 7th. , ended the day up 0.31%, at 115,180.95 points.

A weekly rise of 1.42%, in addition to a 2.71% month-on-month growth and 9.88% annual growth. This is the seventh consecutive advance of the Stock Exchange, since Tuesday of last week (8).

Today’s numbers show that the dollar accumulates a fall of 2.18% compared to the previous week. In relation to January, the currency was down 3.35%. In comparison with 2021, the variation is 8.03%.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Ibovespa started the day on a high

The main index of the Brazilian stock market rose in the first trades this Wednesday (16), against Wall Street, on a day of corporate news loaded locally, as the quarterly balance sheet season progresses.

US stock futures marked a slight decline on some skepticism over Russia’s more diplomatic stance on tensions in Ukraine ahead of the release of macroeconomic data and the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy meeting.

* With Reuters