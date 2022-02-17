Dollar falls and closes at the lowest value in 7 months; Stock market returns to 115 thousand points

Exchange rate drops to R$ 5.12 with global relief after tensions on the border between Ukraine and Russia

The main indicators of financial market Brazil closed in the positive field this Wednesday, 16, with global relief after the fall in tensions on the border between Ukraine and Russia. On the domestic agenda, investors followed the agreements for the Senate to vote on projects aimed at reducing fuel prices. THE dollar ended the day with a drop of 1%, at R$ 5.128, the lowest price since July 29. The exchange closed the day before with a retraction of 0.72%, at R$ 5.181. Following the climate of recovery in global markets, the Ibovespa, a benchmark for the Brazilian Stock Exchange, closed on the seventh day in a row with an increase, registering an advance of 0.3%, to 115,180 points, the highest level since September 14th. The trading session on Tuesday, 15th, ended with an appreciation of 0.82%, at 114,828 points.

Markets around the world continued to follow the movements on the Ukrainian border and the diminishing signs of Russian invasion. This Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin stated that he is willing to negotiate with the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and that he does not want to resolve the dispute over the entry of Ukrainians into the military alliance through an armed conflict. Earlier, the Kremlin had informed that part of the soldiers stationed near the neighboring country would return to the bases. The statements were met with skepticism by US President Joe Biden, who said the risk of a Russian military move in the region was still quite clear. NATO also said on Wednesday that Russia had not moved troops from the border and called a meeting of its members.

On the domestic agenda, the Senate postponed to next week the vote on two projects aimed at reducing the price of fuels. The measures were scheduled to be placed in plenary on Wednesday. The change was announced by the rapporteur of the texts, senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), after a meeting with the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). One of the proposals establishes a fixed amount for the ICMS — tax of state origin, and determines the expansion of the gas ticket for 11 million families, twice the number of people currently served by the program. The other measure focuses on the creation of a stabilization fund to prevent the variation in the price of oil on the international market from having a direct impact on the price of pumps. According to the rapporteur, if approved, the measures will reduce by R$ 0.60 the price of a liter of fuel and R$ 10 that of a gas cylinder.