EDP ​​(ENBR3) has net income of R$809 million in 4Q21 and announces record dividend – Money Times

the electric EDP ​​Energias do Brasil (ENBR3)from Portugal’s EDP, recorded net income of 809 million reais in the fourth quarter, up 15.6% compared to the same range in 2020, the company said on Wednesday, also announcing the payment of a record dividend.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) adjusted between October and December totaled 1.36 billion reais, up 66.3% compared to a year earlier.

In 2021, EDP achieved a record result, with a profit of 2.2 billion reais, an increase of 43.2% compared to 2020. Adjusted Ebitda amounted to 3.5 billion reais, up 40.3%.

The result, the president of EDP in Brazil, João Marques da Cruz, told journalists, reflects the success of the company’s strategy, focusing on the transmission, solar energy and distribution segments.

“This year’s performance was very good… it is possible and we will pay a record dividend”, Cruz stressed. “It will be the biggest dividend in the company’s history.”

The company announced on Wednesday that it will pay dividends and Interest on Equity (JCP) of 1.2 billion reais, which represents 2.18 reais per share.

In a statement, the electric company also pointed out that the volume of energy distributed grew by 5.5%, due to the recovery of economic activity and the expansion in the number of customers.

Another highlight was the tariff readjustment of the distributors, which resulted in increases of 46% and 33% in Parcel B, at EDP Espírito Santo and EDP São Paulo, respectively.

Solar Expansion

Cruz reiterated to journalists that EDP’s strategy is to increase its exposure to solar generation, while seeking to reduce the number of hydroelectric plants in its portfolio. The expectation is to add in 2022 a photovoltaic generation capacity of 650 MW to 700 MW.

In this context, the company announced its first large-scale solar plant, Monte Verde Solar, in partnership with EDP Renováveis. The project has an installed capacity of 209 MW and a 15-year energy purchase and sale agreement has already been signed.

The company is also close to announcing a 250 MW solar project in São Paulo, and is working to complete a third project in Minas Gerais, according to the executive, who avoided going into details.

“We want to rebalance our portfolio with more solar and less water… it’s a strategic option”, highlighted Cruz.

In this segment, EDP also completed the acquisition of AES Inovaa distributed generation investment platform from AES Braziland the purchase of a 40% stake in Blue Sol, a photovoltaic generation company focused on the B2C market.

On the side of the sale of hydroelectric plants, Cruz highlighted that EDP will not “sell the hydroelectric plants at any price or condition”. “We don’t have any pressure to sell… We just announced record dividends, which shows the solidity of the company”, he pointed out.

According to him, the exclusive negotiations with an entity whose name was not revealed for the sale of the Santo Antônio do Jari, Cachoeira Caldeirão and Mascarenhas hydroelectric plants were not successful, as the conditions of the deal were not attractive.

Streaming

On the transmission front, Cruz said that the company will evaluate all the lots that will be offered in an auction scheduled for June 30 and that it should participate in the event, without advancing strategies.

“We are growing in transmission and we are keen to be (at the auction)”, said the executive, who also said he believed it would be a competitive auction.

In 2021, EDP advanced in the transmission segment with a strategy of creating value through asset rotation.

In this sense, the company highlighted two transactions: the purchase of EDP Goiás (formerly Celg T) in an auction held in October of last year, and the sale, in the same month, of three transmission assets – lots 24, in Espírito Santo, and 7 and 11, in Maranhão.

In these operations, the company reiterated having sold 439 kilometers of lines and three substations and incorporated 756 kilometers of lines and 14 substations.

In the same year, the company acquired lot Mata Grande, in Maranhão, in the secondary market, and lot 1 of the Transmission Auction nº 1/2021, located between the states of Acre and Rondônia.