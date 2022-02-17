EDP ​​(ENBR3) reports profit of R$ 809 million in the 4th quarter, up 15.6%; announces dividend

EDP ​​Brasil (ENBR3) reported net income of R$809 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21). The result represents a growth of 15.6% compared to the same period in 2020.

In 2021, the electric company profited BRL 2.159 billion, an increase of 43.2% compared to 2020.

Net revenue totaled R$2.9 billion in 4Q21, up 19.5% from the same period of the previous year.

According to EDP, the performance is due to tariff readjustments by the distributors, with an average effect perceived by the consumer of 12.39% at EDP SP and 9.75% at EDP ES; and greater recognition of VNR (+R$ 4.5 million), resulting from the increase in the IPCA between the compared periods.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell 4% compared to the same period in 2020, totaling R$ 1.341 billion.

The company’s gross margin was BRL 1.461 billion between October and December 2021, down 20.1% compared to the same period in 2020.

The net financial result was negative by R$ 289.1 million in 4Q21, a 41.6% decrease over financial losses compared to the same period in 2020.

In relation to net debt, the company reported that there was an increase of 28.4%, to R$ 7.880 billion.

Thus, the leverage ratio, measured by the ratio between net debt and adjusted Ebitda, was 2 times, remaining stable in relation to 4Q20.

EDP ​​invested BRL 695 million in the fourth quarter of last year, an increase of 4.4% compared to the same period in 2020.

The company announced this Wednesday that it will pay dividends and Interest on Equity (JCP) of R$1.2 billion, which represents R$2.18 per share.

On December 29, the Board of Directors approved the payment of Interest on Equity in the amount of R$454.8 million, corresponding to R$0.79 per share, related to the 2021 fiscal year. Annual General Meeting (AGO), on April 5, 2022, total dividends in the amount of BRL 803 million, equivalent to BRL 1.39 per share, totaling BRL 2.18 per share.

analysis

Credit Suisse says EDP Brasil delivered better-than-expected regulatory results, reflecting higher-than-expected generation numbers, led by hydropower units (better energy sales), despite weaker numbers from distribution units.

The reported numbers were aided by IFRS impacts on the transmission unit, VNR accounting and non-recurring asset sales, partially offset by impairment at the Pecém unit.

In addition, the bank highlights the announcement of R$803 million in dividends (6.8% dividend yield).

The bank maintains an outperform assessment (performance above the market average) for EDP, and a target price of BRL 24.80, compared to Tuesday’s (15th) price of BRL 20.36.

