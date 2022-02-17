Electronic Arts Believes Halo Infinite Is Partly To Blame For Battlefield 2042 Failure

It’s no secret that Battlefield 2042 has a very low number of concurrent players. But what brought the DICE game to this point? Those in charge have a few theories. In that sense, we have now learned that Electronic Arts believes that Halo Infinite is partially to blame for the failure of Battlefield 2042, as Laura Miele, head of studios at EA, expressed in a meeting with the heavyweights of the North American company, which happened to find answers to the chaotic launch of Battlefield 2042.

Journalist Tom Henderson was able to exclusively access this information and the Xfire portal provides some interesting phrases about the conclusions that Electronic Arts has drawn in this regard. “We were unable to live up to the expectations of our players and, of course, ours as well”, said Miele. For Miele there is no doubt that the sheer number of bugs and technical issues present in Battlefield 2042 has been the main problem, but he also believes that Halo Infinite was partially responsible for the failure of the shooter DICE.

Miele acknowledges that Halo Infinite’s free multiplayer debut took them by surprise and threw them at themas the 343 Industries title offered a much more polished experience than Battlefield 2042, full of bugs. Finally, Electronic Arts narrows down to three points it has failed and that it hopes will not repeat in the future: bugs and performance, game design and feature choices, and that the game has not been adjusted to fan expectations. Respawn Entertainment’s reassignment of Vince Zampella as the new boss of the Battlefield franchise was the American company’s first move to straighten out one of its flagships.

Source