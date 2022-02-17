Embraer announces major partnership to study a zero-emission regional concept aircraft

Aeronaves Energia, one of the projects evaluated by Embraer for the future – Purely illustrative image





Embraer announces today, February 16, a partnership with Widerøe and Rolls-Royce to study a zero-emission regional concept aircraft.

The 12-month cooperative study – in the context of pre-competitive research and development – ​​will address passengers’ demands to stay connected, in a post-Covid-19 world, in a sustainable way, as well as seeking to accelerate the technological knowledge necessary for this transition.

New technologies will allow countries to continue to support passenger mobility, while reusing most of their existing infrastructure in a more sustainable way.

Advances in scientific research could make clean, renewable energy a great enabler for a new era of regional aviation. The three companies will share their in-depth knowledge of aircraft design, market demand, operations and propulsion solutions to further develop understanding of zero-emission technologies, their maturation and application to future regional aircraft.

Among other topics, the study will cover a wide range of uses of new propulsion technologies, to examine various potential solutions – including all-electric, hydrogen fuel cell or hydrogen gas turbine-powered aircraft.





Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, says: “Technological innovations have the potential to enable clean, renewable energy to drive a new era of regional aviation. The goal of our collaboration is to create flight solutions that serve market segments in a green way. I believe this could lead to fully sustainable connectivity, including short-haul intercity operations.”

Andreas Aks, CEO of Widerøe Zero, a subsidiary of Widerøe SA, highlighted: “We are excited to participate in this very interesting survey. Working with the world’s leading aerospace technology companies, we aim to understand how viable businesses can be built around regional zero-emissions concepts, as well as advising manufacturers on operational requirements and customer expectations to design the best. sustainable air mobility service possible.”

Chris Cholerton, President, Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace, said: “This is an exciting project that will shape our thinking about solutions for zero-emission regional operation. As early adopters, this is the kind of engineering challenge we enjoy. We have an excellent working relationship with Embraer and Wideroe and we look forward to deepening our collaboration.”

