Embraer wins order for another 50 Eve aircraft

Graphic design of Eve’s aircraft in HeliSpirit colors – Image: Embraer





In addition to the order of 40 eVTOL (electrical vertical take-off and landing) aircraft from Eve UAM to Microflite, Embraer also announces today, February 16, at the Singapore Airshow, a partnership with Aviair and HeliSpirit, of the group HM Consolidated, in a collaboration that contemplates an order of up to 50 eVTOLs, with flights from 2026.

Aviair and HeliSpirit are multiple award winners from operators serving some of Western Australia’s most iconic tourist attractions in the Kimberley, South-West and Perth regions.

Aviair and HeliSpirit Executive Director Michael McConachy highlighted that this year HeliSpirit celebrates 20 years as an accredited sustainable travel leader, joining the Eco Tourism Hall of Fame in Australia.

“This is a great time to commit to significantly reducing our carbon footprint by operating zero-emission electric aircraft,” adds McConachy.

“Eve’s eVTOL technology is well aligned with our business model and desire to be at the forefront of carbon neutral solutions for the aviation industry. The aircraft’s low-noise footprint makes it particularly suitable for operations in sensitive natural environments, including national parks and World Heritage Sites, as well as for urban commutes that provide fast and efficient mobility solutions for business and tourism travelers alike,” he added. McConachy.

“This initiative is a significant milestone for Eve. Our partnership opens up an important market in Western Australia that will see our aircraft serving the country’s iconic tourist attractions with zero-emission, low-noise flights. We share a common vision of a carbon neutral future for air mobility, supported by Eve’s eVTOL, a comprehensive service and support network, and air traffic management solutions,” said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve.

