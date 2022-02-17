Embraer’s Eve advances in Japan, in partnership for Advanced Air Mobility

Conception of an Eve eVTOL in a Skyports vertiport – Image: Embraer





Eve UAM, an Embraer company, and Skyports, specialized in providing infrastructure for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles for passengers and cargo, announced today, February 16, a partnership that will support the development of a new Concept of Operations (CONOPS) for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), including Urban Air Mobility (UAM), for the Civil Aviation Department of Japan (JCAB).

The initiative aims to offer a shared vision of airspace, operation, infrastructure and other benefits that enable AAM operation in the country. Collaboration involves partners such as Kanematsu Corporationthe largest Japanese trading company with business in the aerospace industry, and Japan Airlines (JAL)the leading Japanese airline for domestic and international transport.

Eve has partnered with Skyports on multiple and diverse concepts around the world, forming a cooperation that assesses the AAM ecosystem required for different operating environments in different parts of the world. This unique experience benefits the preparation of CONOPS Japan and ensures that the needs of users, the Japanese community and other interested audiences are taken into account.

Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports, said: “Our partnership with Eve continues to provide an important means of helping authorities around the world understand and develop optimal conditions that enable commercial electric air transport operations. We are honored to be able to bring our unique expertise in providing infrastructure to the JCAB so that the JCAB can accelerate the adoption of advanced air mobility in Japan.”





“We are excited to partner with Skyports on this new project that will introduce advanced sustainable air mobility to Japan. Our collaborations have designed distinctive and optimized mobility ecosystems around the world, and we look forward to using this experience to help the JCAB to establish CONOPS in Japan”, says André Stein, co-CEO of Eve.

Eve has been dedicated to enabling and securely scaling the AAM ecosystem globally. Its holistic portfolio of solutions, which includes eVTOL, a comprehensive global service and support network, and a unique air traffic management solution, make Eve a trusted and experienced partner in preparing Japan for the future of AAM.

