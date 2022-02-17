[ENCERRADO] TudoAzul offers 15 points per real spent on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S22 at Magalu

Guys, we were informed by the TudoAzul team this Wednesday afternoon (16th) that, due to the success of the promotion, they had to end it earlier.

THE All blue has a promotion offering 15 points per dollar spent in the purchase of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 at the Magalu. Offer is valid until Saturday (19).

☞ jump to…

bonus

15 points per dollar spent: all customers.

Conditions

Offer eligible products: Samsung Galaxy S22 phones only.

Payment method: bank transfer or credit card.

Points will be credited within 30 (thirty) business days after receipt of the product(s). They will be valid for 24 months from the credit date. Qualifying points for tier upgrades will be counted at the standard ratio (15:1) over the partnership’s standard parity only, therefore, bonus points will not be considered for tier qualification counts.

How to participate

Access Magalu through the TudoAzul website; Click on the given link; Choose the model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 you want and complete your purchase.

purchase example

When selecting a product, it is possible to see, at the top of the site, a banner informing about the promotion. However, it is not possible to see how many points will be accumulated with the purchase:

We advise you to take pictures or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

The offer may be interesting for those who were eyeing the new Samsung Galaxy S22 and focus on their accumulation of points at TudoAzul, since in the current promotion you can accumulate 15 points per real spent.

Despite this, be sure to always compare with other offers available at the time of your purchase.

Thinking of taking advantage? To participate, access Magalu through the TudoAzul website.

We are going through a delicate moment in the aviation and tourism sector in general. Analyze advertised promotions and don’t make impulsive decisions. Consult our posting policy during the coronavirus pandemic.