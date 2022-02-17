End of exclusivity of autonomous agents will not bring immediate impacts – Latest news – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

The end of the mandatory exclusivity of autonomous agents with brokerage firms of values, which may happen in the coming weeks with the edition of new rules by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), should not produce immediate impacts on the market, assesses the president of the Brazilian Association of Autonomous Investment Agents (Abaai), Diego Ramiro.

“The offices have already negotiated exclusivity with the brokers, contractually, with financial payment and other benefits”, said Ramiro, also remembering that the end of exclusivity is not mandatory, becoming only optional for the offices.

Under the current rule, autonomous agents can only distribute securities, such as shares and debt securities, from a single brokerage firm. This rule was created in 2011, a time when these professionals were the target of frequent complaints for irregularities in the market, such as the execution of orders without the authorization of the investor, for example.

Last week, federal deputy Neucimar Fraga (PSD-ES), rapporteur of the Provisional Measure (MP) that changes the calculation of the capital market inspection fee, said that the CVM will publish the new rules for autonomous agents within 30 days. . The deputy participated in the last week of a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Economy and the municipality.

According to Ramiro, the change that will have the most immediate impact is the one that allows the offices of autonomous agents to become business partnerships. Today, they are just simple society. This will allow, in practice, to attract investor partners. Only professionals accredited as self-employed agents can currently be partners in these companies.

“The moment the segment becomes a business partnership, the drawer contracts between partners, who wanted to enter and could not, will become visible”, said Ramiro, who believes in a process of acquisitions in the sector. “The market is prepared for this, with funds willing to invest.”