Exchanges operate meaninglessly with Ukraine back on the radar; see more subjects that will move the market today| InfoMoney

US index futures operate slightly lower on Thursday morning (17), while Asian markets closed mixed, with investors digesting corporate earnings reports, updates on the Federal Reserve (Fed) after the minutes of the last meeting and developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Tensions in Ukraine are back on the radar of the global investor, now with the information that Russia is not only not withdrawing its forces from the border, but has added 7,000 more troops in recent days.

Global investors are also reacting to the latest Fed meeting minutes, published yesterday, which showed policymakers set plans to raise interest rates and offload trillions of dollars worth of bonds onto the central bank’s balance sheet.

On the American agenda, James Bullard, from the St. Louis Fed, returns to speak today (1 pm). Also noteworthy is the number of requests for weekly unemployment insurance, which leaves at 10:30 am.

Here, the strong inflow of dollars continues to favor the real, with the exchange rate at R$5.12, but without changing expectations that the BC will take the Selic above 12% to contain inflation. In indicators, at 8 am, the second preview of the IGP-M comes out.

In the political field, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, said that the Senate is expected to vote on the bills that deal with the exemption of fuel next Tuesday (22). Check out the highlights:

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indexes are slightly lower this Thursday morning as investors digest corporate earnings reports, Fed updates and developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

NATO on Wednesday accused Russia of increasing the number of troops gathered at the Ukrainian border – a day after Moscow claimed it had started withdrawing some of its military units.

A senior Biden administration official told reporters that about 7,000 troops had joined the 150,000 already near the border in recent days, according to an NBC News report.

On the other hand, the Fed’s minutes from the day before did not bring much news, although it has hardened its tone against inflation. In addition to indicating that a first rate hike will take place soon, most likely in March, members also pointed out that if inflation does not show signs of cooling, a faster pace of tightening may be appropriate. The debate over asset balance sheet reduction has also brought a harsher tone to the Fed.

In the minutes, the members suggested that this process should begin this year and at a higher speed than that observed in 2017-2019. The change in speech, however, only confirmed market expectations, highlights Luca Mercadante, economist at Rio Bravo.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.16%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.09%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.11%

Asia

Asian markets closed mixed as investors continued to monitor the situation around Ukraine.

On the economic radar, Japan’s exports in January were far below expectations, with official data released on Thursday showing a 9.6% year-on-year increase for that month. That went against economists’ expectations of a 16.5% gain, according to Reuters.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.06%

Nikkei (Japan), -0.83%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +0.30%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.53%

Europe

European markets operate mixed as investors digest a series of corporate earnings reports and monitor geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe.

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.47%

DAX (Germany), -0.04%

CAC 40 (France), +0.21%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.60%

commodities

Oil prices retreat after having risen the day before, while iron ore remains down with the increase in China’s siege of the commodity.

China’s state planner told some iron ore traders to release excess inventories and reduce inventories to reasonable levels, following a joint investigation with the market regulator in Qingdao, one of the country’s biggest iron ore ports.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement on Thursday that it and the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) became aware of changes in the iron ore stockpile at the Port of Qingdao and retrieved a list of companies. with rapid growth in their inventories.

WTI Oil, -1.11% at $92.62 a barrel

Brent crude, -1.01% at $93.85 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange fell 3.79% to 684.50 yuan, equivalent to US$108.06

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -1.58% to USD 43,502.14 (compared to the quote from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

Yesterday’s highlight was the minutes of the Fomc. In the document, the Fed again indicated that it will raise interest rates in March, reinforced concerns about inflation and signaled that it may withdraw stimulus more quickly if the price hike does not cool down.

US retail sales in January rose 3.8%, above the forecast for a 2.1% increase. Without automobiles, the increase is 3.3%, compared with a forecast of +0.8%.

Today, the highlight is the release of the number of weekly unemployment insurance claims in the US and the speech by James Bullard of the St. Louis Fed.

Brazil

8:00 am: IGP-M (2nd preview)

USA

10:30 am: Claims for weekly unemployment insurance, consensus is 219,000 claims

10:30 am: Construction of new houses monthly

10:30 am: Monthly Philadelphia Fed industrial activity index

1pm: Fed speech by James Bullard

3. Fuel PECs are ‘definitely out of the way’, says Lira

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said that, with the expectation that the Senate will vote on projects that deal with fuel next Tuesday, 22, the Proposals for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) presented in Congress to exempt taxes on these products without tax compensation are “definitely removed”.

Lira met this Wednesday, 16th, with Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the rapporteur of the measures in the House, Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), to discuss the matter.

“What was understood is that the two Houses will lose a little more time, so that we can gain more speed in the return”, Lira told reporters. “For us to have it voted, perhaps, in the Senate next Tuesday and sent back to the Chamber in a consensual text between the two houses or, at least, closer to a mutual convergence.”

Economy assesses need for MP to complete package of R$ 100 billion anticipated by Guedes to entrepreneurs

The economic team assesses whether it will be necessary to issue a Provisional Measure to complete the R$100 billion credit package announced by Paulo Guedes, at a luncheon held by the National Union of Commerce and Services Entities (Unecs). The MP would aim to create a permanent source of funds for the Operations Guarantee Fund (FGO) and the Investment Guarantee Fund (FGI), reports Valor. These funds supported credit lines created during the pandemic, the National Support Program for Micro and Small Enterprises (Pronampe) and the Emergency Credit Access Program (Peac), respectively. The lack of forecasting of resources worries borrowers and financial institutions.

Government evaluates exempting foreign investor in private bonds from income tax

The government is considering exempting foreigners who invest in private bonds from income tax, Reuters reported, via sources at the Ministry of Economy. The idea is to reduce financing costs for local companies, expanding access to foreign capital. Today, foreign investors pay a 15% tax on capital gains on bonds issued by companies, but are exempt on investments in Brazilian equities and public debt. Brazilians pay a 15% to 22.5% income tax rate on corporate bond returns, depending on the redemption period.

4. Covid

Brazil recorded 1,046 deaths from Covid-19 last Wednesday in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 811, an increase of 18% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 121,722, which represents a drop of 35% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

Arrived at 153,284,824 of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 71.35% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 170,007,119 people, which represents 79.14% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 57,927,513 people, or 27% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Rumo (RAIL3), 3Tentos (TENT3), Vamos (VAMO3), Neoenergia (NEOE3), Aeris (AERI3) and Br Properties (BRPR3) today released their 4Q21 results. Totvs (TOTS3), EDP (ENBR3) released their numbers the day before.

Telephone (VIVT3)

Telefônica (VIVT3) approved Interest on Equity (JCP), in the gross amount of R$ 180 million, which corresponds to 0.10739500713 per share.

Payment will be made by July 31, 2023, based on the shareholding position as of February 25, 2022.

Embraer (EMBR3)

Embraer (EMBR3) announced a partnership with Widerøe and Rolls-Royce to study a zero-emission aircraft.

EDP ​​(ENBR3)

EDP ​​Brasil (ENBR3) posted net income of R$809 million in the 4Q, up 15.6% year-on-year.

Ebitda dropped 4% in the period, to R$ 1.341 billion.

Totvs (TOTS3)

Totvs (TOTS3) earned R$125.8 million in 4Q21, an increase of 30.9% over a year earlier.

Adjusted Ebitda reached R$217.5 million in the quarter, up 32.3% from the same quarter in 2020.

