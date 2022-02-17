A father and mother were arrested in the United States. The reason? The father threw his 8-month-old daughter against the wall, causing a skull fracture because she was playing video games. The mother would have seen the scene, but she tried to help him trick the police, saying that the child had fallen off the sofa. Theodor Hurt, 23, and Dakota Vick, 24, live in Nebraska.

Photo: DailyMail

Police records show the girl had a skull fracture and “significant swelling” on the right side of her head. On the day the baby was taken to the hospital, November 19, her parents said she had fallen on the couch while they were changing her diaper.

However, on November 23, Theodor admitted to police that he was frustrated with his daughter, who was crying as he tried to play video games online and drink with friends. Frustrated, he allegedly took the girl upstairs, entered the bedroom and threw it into the playpen with enough force for her to hit her head on the wall, according to the report. The Sun.

Still in a statement to the police, the father said that as soon as he came to his senses and saw what he had just done, he started to cry, but it was too late. He explained that the child had skipped an afternoon nap and would therefore be more irritable than usual.

