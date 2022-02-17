Fed ready to raise rates, but decision will be made meeting by meeting, minutes show

Federal Reserve officials agreed at a meeting that with inflation pressures on and employment data strong, it is time to tighten monetary policy. However, they also highlighted that the decisions would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of the economic data, as shown in the minutes of the monetary policy meeting of January 25th and 26th, released this Wednesday (16th), which signaled that interest rates in the US could rise soon.

Participants agreed that the US central bank’s interest rate would likely have to rise at a “faster pace” than when the Fed last raised interest rates in 2015, the document pointed out.

But “even so, meeting participants emphasized that the appropriate policy path would depend on economic and financial developments and their implications for the outlook and the risks surrounding the outlook,” the minutes said.

Attendees “will update their assessments of the appropriate setup for the monetary policy stance at each meeting,” as policymakers consider interest rate hikes and plans to reduce Fed asset holdings.

The document provides a more detailed look at the Jan. 25-26 meeting, at which policymakers agreed that it “would be appropriate” to raise the Fed’s interest rate from its near-zero level “soon,” as well as having discussed plans to reduce the balance sheet of nearly $9 trillion of securities held by the US central bank.

Investors currently expect the Fed to start raising rates in March with an initial half-percentage point increase and continue raising rates throughout the year.

On the balance sheet, some members supported ending the bond purchase program before the end of March. But the majority of the Committee’s participants preferred to continue the reduction of purchases of liquid assets, according to the schedule already known in December.

Most of the officials on the committee also showed support for faster moves by the Fed if inflation does not fall as expected.

Officials also expressed concern about financial stability, saying that a loose monetary policy could pose a substantial risk.

“Indicators of economic activity and employment continued to strengthen”, explains the minutes of the Fomc, noting that “the sectors most affected by the pandemic have improved in recent months, but are being affected by the recent sharp increase in Covid-19 cases”.

Employment gains have been solid in recent months, and the unemployment rate has declined substantially, but the pandemic-related supply and demand imbalance and the reopening of the economy continued to contribute to high levels of inflation.

The document was highly anticipated by investors precisely because it could give more indications of the trajectory of the tightening planned by the institution.

The latest inflation data came in higher than expected, fueling speculation around a 0.5 percentage point hike in the benchmark interest rate in March.

The chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) district in St. Louis, James Bullard, has reiterated his defense of a 1 percentage point increase in the base rate until July 1st. For him, this process can occur in an “organized” way, without causing turmoil in the markets.

(with Reuters)

