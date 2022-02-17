Fernando Lzaro praises the performance of Corinthians and explains the position of Rger Guedes

Corinthians had a great second half and beat São Bernardo 3-0 on Wednesday night. In a press conference after the game, interim coach Fernando Lázaro spoke about the team’s performance and also commented on the positioning of Róger Guedes, one of the main names of the night.

After a sluggish first half, Róger Guedes was disenchanted and scored two goals in the second half. Lázaro talked about the positioning of shirt 9, which, according to him, did not change during the interval.

“First, a great victory, an opponent who valued the victory. About Róger, I didn’t see differences in the positioning from the first to the second half. It was the same function, but the game was designed that way. The opponent spent a lot of energy scoring , we didn’t get the ball to arrive frequently in the last third to equip the attackers”, analyzed Lázaro.

“We were improving in this aspect and spaces were appearing. He played a great game in the last game, he made good moves and is adjusting to these possibilities. The team has understood better and it is natural that he evolves more and more”, concluded the interim coach of the Helm.

Still on the quintet, Lázaro celebrated the fact that the five had the opportunity to work together since the beginning of the duel. The coach positively evaluated the athletes’ collective match.

“For the first time, the five had the conditions to start. They endured the match well. A difficult game, with a lot of marking, the construction was hampered by the quality of the opponent”, concluded Lázaro.

