Fight at ‘BBB 22’! Larissa and Gustavo argue and brother shoots that sister is a plant. Look!

In the house of “BBB 22″after the elimination of Barbara and the expulsion of Maria, Larissa and Gustavothe two new program participants, had a fight. It all started this Wednesday morning (16), when the law graduate was in the confessional, probably recording his own X-ray.

Outside, Larissa, Vyni and Jessilane were talking about the game, when the Pernambuco native explained that, in her personal goals, the reality show has always been present, and that she planned to play with heart and strategy to continue in the competition. “Knowing how to dose”, she defined it. It was at that exact moment that Gustavo, who has already been compared to Felipe Prior, left the confessional, listening to part of his sister’s words.

In the sequence, Larissa got up and entered the Lollipop Room, distancing herself from her brother. “The matter has arrived,” laughed the businessman. Jessilane, who has a reputation for being open-mouthed, confirmed: “The crowd was really talking.” Faced with the revelation, Gustavo decided to go after Larissa in the room.

“Anyone who wants to say something to me, say it to the face, okay? It’s better than giving Queridómetro, to say it to the face”, warned the businessman to Larissa, who replied: “If the cap fits, I can’t do anything”. Gustavo seemed to get annoyed: “It’s not a hoodie, Larissa. I caught you talking about me to my face.”

It was then that the influencer lost patience, counterattacking. “Is it just you in here?” she questioned. “If you wanted to get in here, you can, I didn’t. Play your game and I’ll play mine. Respect me,” Gustavo replied, trying to sound calm.