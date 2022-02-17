Flamengo turns over Madureira and wins in the last test before the Supercup – 02/16/2022

In a game that marked the debut of goalkeeper Diego Alves in the season, Flamengo beat Madureira, in a comeback, this afternoon (16), in Conselheiro Galvão, and temporarily reached the leadership of the Carioca Championship. The winning goals were scored by Everton Ribeiro and Arão — Catatau opened the scoring for the hosts.

With the result, Rubro-Negro now has 16 points, taking the lead. However, Fluminense, with 15 points, enters the field soon, against Nova Iguaçu. The suburban Tricolor remains with seven.

In the next round, Madureira visit Portuguesa-RJ in Luso-Brasileiro, while Flamengo has the classic with Botafogo, at Nilton Santos. It is worth mentioning, however, that the team from Gávea returns to the field this Sunday against Atlético-MG, for the final of the Supercopa do Brasil.

Madureira opened the scoring early in the game and tried to create a favorable game scenario, strengthening the marking. In the second half, however, Flamengo showed improvement and reached the turnaround, with goals from two players who started the duel on the bench.

Who did well – Aaron

Arão started the game on the bench, but entered in the first half and changed the situation of the duel in favor of Rubro-Negro. The midfielder managed to organize the midfield well and, in addition to giving the pass for the equalizing goal, scored by Everton Ribeiro, he was the author of Fla’s second goal.

Who was wrong – Isla

Flamengo didn’t have a good afternoon, but the right-back couldn’t help in the way imagined. In his first game as a starter for Paulo Sousa, the Chilean disappointed. Bad in attack and defense, he missed silly passes and irritated the fans in Conselheiro Galvão.

Diego Alves debut

Experienced goalkeeper Diego Alves made his first game of the season. The red-black shirt 1 presented pain in his left knee shortly after the re-presentation of the main squad – Fla started the State with an alternative team. In this period, Hugo had been starting the matches.

Diego Alves has been at Flamengo since 2017, and since then, despite some short periods in which he was more contested, he has been appointed as a starter.

Flamengo’s performance

With a team having, for the most part, reserve players, coach Paulo Sousa selected the team with a line of four defenders, unlike what he had been doing, when he opted for three defenders. The defensive system had a failure early on, which led to Madureira’s goal, and showed some difficulties in getting the ball out. The articulation of the midfield did not seem the same as in other games and the team, when it came to attack, could not be as effective as expected.

After the entries of Arão and Everton Ribeiro, Fla had a little more the ball, but, still, without getting clearer chances of goal. After a lift to the area, however, the two ended up participating in the equalizing goal.

Madureira’s performance

The suburban Tricolor opened the scoring in the first attack and, later, sought to “stop” the game. With a slightly more backward marking, but strong in front of the area, he tried to prevent the opponent’s advances and bet on speed departures. Alfredo Sampaio’s men, however, tried the “direct connection” and ended up having little possession of the ball.

Chronology

lightning goal

Right at the beginning of the match, Madureira fitted a counterattack and Ygor Catatau took advantage of it. Shirt 7 advanced and hit cross, opening the score.

Search for the tie

Flamengo tried to respond quickly, but Pedro couldn’t finish. Although Fla’s team presented a “poorer” game, little by little, Paulo Sousa’s men managed to have a good presence in the attacking field, hovering around the opposing area, but still showing flaws.

Confusion

When the first half was heading towards the final stretch, there was a confusion. After a bid involving Henrique and Andreas, the red-black gave a “backlash” near the sideline of the benches and the players of both teams were surprised. Andreas was yellow in the episode and, shortly after, was replaced by Aaron.

fright

Right after the break, Madureira scared Flamengo. With space, Felipe Dias killed in the chest and, from the middle, kicked hard, making Diego Alves almost catch the angle.

flamingo draws

Paulo Sousa tried to change the scenario of the team with the entry of Everton Ribeiro, and he was the author of the equalizer. In a move from the left, Vitinho crossed, Arão fixed it and Ribeiro appeared in the back of the defense to, with his head, swing the net.

In the next move, Pedro turned well and finished, but Dida made the save and avoided the second of Rubro-Negro.

Bruno Henrique on the field

Striker Bruno Henrique was called on by Paulo Sousa to replace Vitinho, and made his season debut – he was out due to a muscle injury in his right thigh. In his first match in 2020, he needed little time to justify his role in Fla. With good movement on both sides, the attacker confused the defense and took danger to Madureira.

turn

Aaron turned the game around after taking advantage of the rebound and hitting beautifully, with no chance for goalkeeper Dida.

What’s up, Diego Alves?

The Flamengo goalkeeper left the area to make the cut, but missed and sent the ball at Kaio Magno’s foot. The Madureira player hit, but sent it out.

chances at the end

In extra time, Madureira had two good chances, but Cleiton stopped on Diego Alves and, in a later move, Pipico sent it out.

Tragedy in Petropolis

Before the ball rolled, Paulo Sousa, Flamengo’s coach, recalled the tragedy caused by heavy rains in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro.

Earlier, Rubro-Negro, as well as Botafogo, Fluminense and Vasco, spoke about the incident and made their respective headquarters available for the collection of donations to victims in the city.

“I think the most important thing, without a doubt, is to send a hug, a lot of affection and a lot of strength to all the families in Petrópolis. Union and a lot of strength, especially to those who have lost their loved ones. what will happen on Sunday or what will happen today. From me, the coaching staff, and players from all over Flamengo, a hug with great affection”, he said, to the CariocãoTV.

DATASHEET

MADUREIRA 1 X 2 FLAMENGO

Competition: Carioca Championship

Place: Counselor Galvão, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Day: February 16, 2022, Wednesday

Time: 3:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda

assistants: Carlos Henrique Alves de Lima Filho and Carlos Henrique Cardoso de Sousa

yellow cards: Andreas Pereira, Marinho, Bruno Henrique, Paulo Sousa (technician) (FLA); Henrique Luiz. Kaio Magno, Alfredo Sampaio (technician) (MAD)

Red card:-

goals: Ygor Catatau, from Madureira, in the 1’/1ºT; Everton Ribeiro, from Flamengo, at 13’/2nd; Arão, from Flamengo, at 23′; 2nd

madureira: Dida, Rhuan (Paulo Cezar), Edgar Silva, Feliphe Gabriel and Guilherme Zoio; Felipe Dias, Henrique Luiz (Diogo Carlos) and Rafinha (Marino) (Marlinho); Ygor Catatau (Kaio Magno), Erick Pulga and Pipico. Coach: Alfredo Sampaio

Flamengo: Diego Alves, Isla (Matheuzinho), Gabriel Noga, Cleiton and Renê (David Luiz); João Gomes, Andreas Pereira (Arão) and Diego; Vitinho (Bruno Henrique), Marinho (Everton Ribeiro) and Pedro. Coach: Paulo Souza