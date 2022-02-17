FlixBus offers domestic tickets for just R$0.20

In November, Brazil gained another company that offers low-cost services, the so-called “low cost”, this time in the road segment: FlixBus. On the occasion, the company, which is already known in Europe, offered Brazilians interstate trips with a 99% discount in celebration of their arrival in the country.

Now, FlixBus has announced a new route between Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, and the city of Rio de Janeiro. To celebrate, the company is offering promotional tickets to all its operated destinations for just 20 cents. Without a doubt, it is very cheap!

How to travel by FlixBus paying R$0.20

Among the routes served by FlixBus are: between São Paulo and Rio, São Paulo and Belo Horizonte and the new route between Campinas and Rio.

Users who want to guarantee the offer need to follow these steps:

Access the site FlixBus official;

Enter the desired stretch, date and time;

Enter the number of passengers;

Click on “Search”;

Choose the best travel option;

Enter the passenger data;

Click on “Proceed to payment”;

And use the coupon GREEN36ZHR.

The coupon will be active for travel until April 13th. After the promotional lot has been sold out, tickets will be sold again, starting at R$19.90, the company’s base rate for the Campinas – RJ and SP – RJ destinations, and starting at R$34.99 on the São Paulo – Belo Horizonte route. .

New FlixBus route

The new route between Campinas and Rio will have two stops, one in Jundiaí and the other in Resende, and will be carried out by Grupo Adamantina, the company’s partnership in the country and responsible for operating the buses. There will be four daily departures from both destinations, every day of the week.

Edson Lopes, general director of FlixBus Brasil explained: “(…) We want to connect the countryside with the capitals, the different regions and the whole country. Our mission is to democratize, make tourism and travel more accessible for all Brazilians”.

