Flu beats Nova Iguaçu and resumes Carioca’s tip before traveling to Colombia – 02/16/2022

THE Fluminense beat Nova Iguaçu by 1 to 0, with an economical performance tonight (16), at the Luso-Brasileiro stadium, and resumed the leadership of the Carioca Championship. The goal of the game was scored by André.

The victory returns Tricolor to first place in the state, with 18 points, against 16 for Flamengo, vice, who beat Madureira earlier. The team from Baixada remains in the lantern, with two points.

In the next round, Flu will host Volta Redonda in Luso-Brasileiro, at 19:00 (Brasília time) on Saturday (19). Nova Iguaçu will host Bangu at 11 am on Sunday (20).

However, Abel Braga’s team should be the reserve in the next game, since the holders are already sailing to Bogotá, Colombia, to face Millonarios in the first leg of the second phase of the Copa Libertadores, next Tuesday (22). ).

Tricolor starts pressing and opens the scoreboard

Fluminense started the match with an appetite, and almost opened the scoring after five minutes, when Luiz Henrique got in the goalkeeper’s face and sent him out. The Tricolor kept pressing, until, at 24, it reached the first goal. Luiz Henrique was called by the midfielder, fixed his heel and, from outside the area, André hit placed, with style, to overcome Diego Cerqueira. Minutes later, Dedé received a cross in the area and headed in the corner, forcing Fábio to make a great save to avoid the tie.

With a plus, Flu almost magnifies

The midfielder Gabriel, from Nova Iguaçu, received the second yellow card after a hard foul on Cris, at 32 minutes of the first half. With one more, Fluminense continued to occupy the opponent’s field and almost extended it after a beautiful kick from Samuel Xavier, who deflected in the defense and passed the side of Cerqueira’s angle. The tricolors followed, and the first stage ended with the impression that the advantage could be greater for the Flu.

Fred and Goose entries set fire to tricolor fans

With the advantage by the minimum score and one more player, Flu managed the result in the second half and the match cooled down. The crowd was ecstatic when Fred and Ganso left the warm-up to replace Luiz Henrique and Cano, respectively. Inside the field, however, the changes did little to improve the tricolor performance: Abel’s team continued to prowl the opposing area, with Ganso actively participating in the distribution of the game in midfield, but without creating great opportunities to score.

problems in the back

Fluminense may have problems in the defensive system for the next matches. Abel Braga had already started the team preserving the experienced David Braz, and, minutes from the start of the game, he lost Nino, due to injury. The bad luck continued and, in the 11th minute of the first half, David Duarte, who had come on for Nino, felt his thigh and also had to leave the match. Thus, with Luccas Claro and the entry of Manoel, Tricolor was without defenders on the bench for more than 80 minutes.

Invincibility with lean wins

With the result, Flu reached its sixth consecutive victory in Carioca — all with a slim advantage on the scoreboard. There were five triumphs by 1 to 0 and one by 2 to 1, and only one defeat in the first round, against Bangu.

Fluminense mourning victims of Petrópolis

Out of respect for the victims of the tragedy in Petrópolis, which after a strong storm had at least 94 victims, Fluminense entered the field of mourning in the match at Estádio Luso-Brasileiro.

Out of respect for the victims of the Petrópolis tragedy, Fluminense will enter the field of mourning in the match against Nova Iguaçu. #SOSPetropolis — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) February 16, 2022

Casimiro broadcast raises funds for Petrópolis victims

In his live broadcast of the match on Twitch, streamer Casimiro Miguel raised funds for the victims of the storm in Petrópolis. By the end of the match, the amount collected was R$ 81 thousand.

In his live, during the transmission of our match, the @Casimiro is raising funds for the victims of the Petrópolis tragedy. We are all in this fight! Help, Tricolor. Remembering that our headquarters in Laranjeiras and Xerém are receiving donations of supplies. — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) February 17, 2022

DATASHEET

NOVA IGUAÇU 0 X 1 FLUMINENSE

Date: 2/16/2022

Place: Luso-Brazilian Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (BRA)

Hour: 21:35 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Grazianni Maciel Rocha

Assistants: Daniel do Espírito Santo Parro and Gabriel Conti Viana

goals: André (Fluminense), at 24 of the 1st time.

Yellow cards: Gabriel (Nova Iguaçu), twice, Gabriel Luiz (Nova Iguaçu), Vandinho (Nova Iguaçu) and Carlos Alberto (Nova Iguaçu)

red cards: Gabriel (Nova Iguaçu)

NEW IGUAÇU: Diego Cerqueira; Léo, Gabriel Pinheiro, Nathan (Vandinho) and Carlinhos; Abuda, Gabriel Santana, Gabriel Luiz (Yan), Rodrigo Andrade (Juan) and Dedé (André Santos); João Pedro (Dieguinho). Technician: Carlos Victor.

FLUMINENSE: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, David Duarte (Manoel), Luccas Claro and Cris Silva (Arias); André, Martinelli and Yago Felipe (Caio Paulista); Luiz Henrique (Ganso), Willian Mustache and Cano (Fred). Technician: Abel Braga.