Fluminense’s hero against Nova Iguaçu, André offers solidarity to the victims of the rain in Petrópolis | fluminense

Even without playing well, Fluminense beat Nova Iguaçu 1-0 on Wednesday night, in Luso-Brasileiro, with a goal from André (see the best moments in the video above) . Best of the team, the midfielder celebrated as he left the field, but also took advantage of the space to offer solidarity to the victims of the rain in Petrópolis, in the Serrada Region of Rio de Janeiro. The Fire Department has already confirmed more than 100 deaths in the city, which was hit by many landslides from the hills and was where Luiz Henrique, his teammate, was born.

– It was a good game. We were left with one more, their team rebarred a lot in the second half, made a line of five, and that made it very difficult. But we had a safe game, now it’s time to recover and play a great game on Saturday. I want to take the opportunity to say hello to the people from Petrópolis. They are living in a very complicated situation, may Heavenly Father bless each one.

The four big clubs in Rio demonstrated, lamented what had happened and wished strength to all those affected by the storm. Flamengo, Vasco, Fluminense and Botafogo also made their offices available to receive donations.

Fluminense scored the sixth consecutive victory in Carioca, but curiously all were for a minimal difference in the score: it was five 1 to 0 and a 2 to 1. Asked about the team’s difficulty in scoring goals, even in front of an opponent with a player less, since Nova Iguaçu had one sent off in the first half, André preferred to highlight the number of chances created:

– The ball is missing, the team is creating, putting a lot of people behind the line of four of them, just need to get the last details right. Our team created a lot, unfortunately the ball did not enter. I’m happy (to be considered the star of the game), but it’s the merit of the whole team. Happy to score, but the important thing is to win.

The victory keeps Tricolor in the lead of Carioca, now with 18 points, two more than Flamengo. Fluminense returns to the field on Saturday to face Volta Redonda, again in Luso-Brasileiro. After the duel on the island, the team travels to Colombia, where on Tuesday they have their first pre-Libertadores match against Millionarios.

