Following Nubank, Inter bank suspends PIX for Binance

Last Friday (11), customers of Banco Inter observed the interruption of transactions in PIX or TED for financial institutions that intermediate withdrawals and deposits on the cryptocurrency exchange Binance. A similar situation also occurred last week with Nubank customers.

When trying to perform the banking procedure, a standard message appears in the bank’s application stating that the “Destination account is unavailable for transactions with Inter.”

You are likely to also like:

Banco Inter triples the number of high-income customers in 2021

Nubank spends less than $1 on marketing to win customers, reveals founder

Nubank shares rise 36%, is it time to buy or sell?

Users who insisted on a transaction attempt had their daily transaction limit reset, preventing them from making any other transfers via Pix. When contacting the bank’s customer service, customers were informed that they would not be able to make transactions to this recipient – ​​Binance – and that in case of retries, the limit would be reset to zero.

When questioning the reason for the blocking via chat, Inter did not clarify “for reasons of bank secrecy”.

On Twitter, customers complain about the position and lack of information from Banco Inter. “Free @binance to pix or I take my money and thousands will take it too, shoot me in the foot. It’s my money and I send the pix wherever I want, if you think you have the right to interfere in the management of my money I have the right to change it,” wrote one user.

release the @binance to pix or I take my money and thousands will take it too, I shoot myself in the foot. The money is mine and I send the pix wherever I want, if you think you have the right to interfere in the management of my money I have the right to change it. — Everardo Filho (@zubu) February 12, 2022

Inter followed in Nubank’s footsteps?

This is not the first time that customers of a Brazilian digital bank are prevented from trading on Binance. In addition to Banco Inter, Nubank has also “prohibited” its customers from using the services of cryptocurrency exchange.

In order to “protect” its customers, the fintech has refused to buy cryptocurrencies on Binance, which has generated revolt and many complaints on Reclame Aqui.

“Nubank is rejecting my payments to Binance. I need a solution ASAP,” one user complained.

Another Nubank customer reported the following case: “Good morning! I tried to buy cryptocurrencies today through binance and I didn’t get it I tried the first time with the card but it didn’t go through, is there a problem? Do I have to unlock something to make this transaction?”.

Nubank, in turn, gave these and other complaints a standard response, saying that it carried out a verification in the niche of the establishment where the purchase was made and, when it found that it was a cryptocurrency/exchange/contracts for differences (CFDs) brokerage )/spread betting,etc, opted out of the purchase.

Alleging that purchases like this “is not in line with our credit card policy” since “the type of transaction carried out in this establishment is considered a financial transaction”.

The fintech completed its explanation outlining concern about the investments of the clients, saying that “operations like this can involve risks to our clients. We reinforce that the Nubank credit card does not generate income or capital gains” and concluded by stating: “For this reason, we have momentarily chosen not to accept any more transactions at this establishment”.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com