Ford Maverick: new pickup surprises by car agility – 02/16/2022

The pickup truck market in Brazil has grown over time and diversified. It also went through evolutions. From single to extended and double cabs; two, three and four doors; compact, intermediate, medium and heavy. In 2021, for the first time, the best-selling vehicle was a pickup, the compact Strada, in its various versions. In an atypical year of shortage of semiconductor chips, the model had a firm offer and recognition of its versatility.

Fiat launched the first car-derived pickup (the 147) in 1978 and the first intermediate one (Toro) in 2016. This one remained without competitors, but now debuts the Maverick that Ford imports from Mexico. The proposal of the two models is similar: both have a monoblock construction. While Toro offers nine versions, Maverick only offers the top version, Lariat, with a turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine, 253 hp / 38.7 kgf.m, eight-speed automatic transmission and permanent 4×4 traction. Price: BRL 239,990.

The Ford model has the same base as the Bronco Sport, but the wheelbase is much longer: 3.08 m. This already guarantees, in fact, generous internal space. Front, seat to ceiling 1.02 m and rear, 1 m. There is also good longitudinal legroom in the rear: 0.94 m. Four people travel in comfort, while the center rear seat position is better suited for children due to the driveshaft tunnel and console that includes two USB ports (A and C).

An interesting feature of the Maverick is the folding back (90 degrees) of the rear seat cushion. There are 73 liters of additional space, easy to clean and allows you to transport wet items.

The driving position is the best in this segment with electrically adjustable driver’s seat and steering wheel height and distance adjustment. The central armrest includes a good niche for small objects. 8 inch multimedia screen. with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, two USB ports (A and C), integration with the Fordpass Connect app and electric opening of the sliding rear window of the cabin. From the outside, it is possible to open the doors using a numeric combination keyboard, exclusive to Maverick.

In place of the automatic gearshift lever, there is an easy-to-operate rotary knob. On the console are six buttons: electromechanical parking brake, auto-hold, traction control, automatic descent control, steering mode selector and on-off.

There are five driving modes: normal, mud/dirt, sand, tow/carry and slippery. Safety package includes seven airbags, autonomous braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection up to 50 km/h, automatic high beam and reversing camera. Front parking sensor is missing.

Bucket has a good 943 liters, light trigger lid, three opening angles, electric lock and capable of supporting 250 kg. The total load capacity is 617 kg and the towing capacity is 499 kg.

In a first evaluation, the easy access to the cabin, the precision with which the steering responds and the performance stand out. The manufacturer indicates acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.2 s. It has a very pleasant feeling of, more than a pickup truck, looking like a large sedan with a bucket for the way it behaves in curves, accelerates and brakes.

Restyled Renegade gains a lot in performance

Seven years after being launched and leading the compact SUV segment, the Renegade 2022 features stylistic changes and a new mechanical set, now only with the turbo flex engine (Diesel version has been extinct). Although Jeep did not introduce it as a second generation, the changes achieved the objective of updating.

The front received a redesigned bumper and fog lights, a slightly larger grille, while the main headlights are now LED in all versions and with different internal elements. Alloy wheels from 17 to 19 in. are new and the mirror housings have also changed. Behind, bumper and taillights evolved. From any angle you can identify what has changed.

Internally, the steering wheel is now the same as the Compass. Induction charging for cell phones is cooled by an air conditioning outlet. Autonomous emergency braking can prevent or mitigate collisions, but does not identify pedestrians and cyclists. There is also blind spot monitoring and rear traffic warning in reverse manoeuvres. Automatic high beam switch and parking assist are standard on top versions. There are six airbags as standard (seven on the 4×4 versions).

The Renegade is the new benchmark in terms of performance, in its category and even higher, thanks to the 1.3 L engine, 185 hp (E)/180 hp (G) and 27.5 kgf.m of torque. The manufacturer reports vigorous acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.7 s with ethanol. Consumption, Inmetro reference: ethanol 7.7 km/l (city) and 9.1 (road); gasoline, 11 km/l and 12.8 km/l, respectively.

Prices range from R$123,990 to R$138,990 (4×2, 6-speed automatic transmission). 4×4 traction and 9-speed automatic, R$ 163,290.