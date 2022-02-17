Ford Maverick or Fiat Toro? See the pros and cons when choosing a pickup – 02/16/2022

Ford launched yesterday (15) the unprecedented Maverick pickup in Brazil. The model arrives with a clear focus on trying to steal a significant portion of customers from the more expensive and diesel-engined versions of the Jeep Compass, and especially from the Fiat Toro pickup, which has been successful on its own since its launch.

Now Maverick, with more generous measures, a powerful gasoline engine and four-wheel drive, also wants to have a share of this market that has no competition, but arrives at stores for R$ 240,000.

prices

Maverick is clearly targeting the top versions of Toro, with its price of R$ 239,990 to be exact. It is offered in a single version, the Lariat FX4, without optional equipment, only accessories that can be purchased at the dealership.

At the other end, Toro costs BRL 207,390 for the top Ultra variants and BRL 205,390 for the Ranch, which differ in the delivery of look and finish. While the Ultra is more sporty, without chrome and with a hard top, the Ranch bets on the profusion of chrome throughout the body.

The only option for these top versions is the Connect Me system at R$ 2,650, which allows, among other things, to remotely start the car, lock, track, activate the air conditioning and voice commands through a personal assistant, such as the Amazon Alexa.

design

Ford bet on creating a visual language that grows in size from the Maverick, through the new Ranger and arriving at the F-150. You see familiarity between the three models with the square front, the headlights with the same shape linking the chrome bar in the center of the grille.

What Fiat has in common with other models of the brand, including the compact Strada pickup, is the brand’s stylized logo, called Script. With a more sporty and modern style, Toro bet on an unexpected design and got it right. The renovation managed to go ahead with a striking design, but one that seemed difficult to evolve.

Space

Maverick bets on larger measures that, with the boxy look of its design, make the pickup look even more robust. But it really is bigger than the Toro, in length it is 15 cm longer and in the wheelbase it is 8 cm longer.

This guarantees more legroom for those behind and even with the central tunnel it allows the fifth occupant to travel with space, while the Toro has good rear space for four people.

At the front, space is good on both models, but the Maverick attracts with the lower driving position, like a sedan, while the Toro doesn’t deny its SUV style with the higher position.

Equipment

The equipment list is very similar between the two pickups, which leaves a bigger question mark about the Ford Maverick’s extra price.

Both have traction and stability controls, seven airbags, hill and descent assistant, face key with push-button start.

There’s also a reversing camera, autonomous emergency braking with forward collision alert, tire pressure sensor, post-collision braking, automatic two-zone air conditioning

On the other hand, Maverick doesn’t bring basic items that Toro didn’t leave out even at a lower price: parking sensors front and rear, switchable automatic high beam, lane reader with steering wheel correction, 100% virtual and configurable dashboard and multimedia center with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with wireless connection.

Other items that were left out of the Ford package are the internal electrochromic mirror, butterflies for manual gearshifts and a rain sensor for the windshield. In favor of Ford is the fatigue detector, electric parking brake with auto hold function.

engine and gearbox

The two bet on a similar recipe, but not so much. The Maverick comes with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, while the Toro in the top versions has a 2.0-litre turbodiesel.

The Ford engine has 253 hp and 38.7 mkgf associated with an all-wheel drive system and an eight-speed automatic transmission with “Low” function for more power on the wheels in low gears. There are also five driving modes: Mud/Ground, Sand, Normal, Towing and Slippery.

The Fiat turbodiesel has 170 hp and 35.7 mkgf, also coupled to an all-wheel drive system and a nine-speed automatic transmission with manual gear changes using the lever or butterfly behind the steering wheel. It does not have driving modes, but has the option to lock 4×4 and 4×4 reduced.

