Forgotten money from Pis/Pasep 2021 can be withdrawn in March; see who is entitled

From March 31 of this year, Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil will release the withdrawal of money forgotten in Pis/Pasep 2021. The values ​​for public and private sector employees refer to the collected in 2019 and made available for withdrawal last year. With that, about 320,000 Brazilians will have a second opportunity to withdraw the R$ 208 million forgotten in the 2021 Pis/Pasep payment cycle. Understand:

The withdrawal of forgotten amounts will follow the same order of release of the payment made this year, in a staggered way, however, the deposit calendar will only be released after the end of the current cycle.

So, only will be entitled to the residual lot of Pis/Pasep 2021 those who had a balance to receive last year and did not withdraw. Those who again do not withdraw the money by the deadline will only be able to access the money in the next release cycle, scheduled to take place next year.

What is Pis/Pasep and who is entitled to it?

Both are salary bonuses paid as a benefit to workers with a formal contract. The payment of the Social Integration Program (Pis) is intended for employees of the private initiative, while the Public Servant Asset Formation Program, for employees of government entities.

Employees hired under the CLT regime who receive up to two minimum wages are entitled to salary bonuses who have been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years and have worked at least 30 days in the base year of payment. The amount of the benefit varies according to the number of months worked, reaching a maximum of one minimum wage (R$1,212) for those who worked 12 months in the base year of payment, which is generally two years before deposits are made.

The payment of Pis/Pasep made in 2022 is based on the money collected by salary bonuses in 2020. The extra release of money that was not withdrawn in the payment of Pis/Pasep in 2021 refers to the amount collected in 2019 and is not related to the money rescue service forgotten in old bank accounts and other financial mechanisms provided by the Central Bank.

How to consult and withdraw Pis?

Payment of the Social Integration Program (Pis) occurs through Caixa Econômica Federal and can be made by crediting the bank’s current or savings account, depositing into a digital social savings account opened at Caixa Tem, or directly withdrawn. at Caixa ATMs using the citizen’s card.

Beneficiaries can also consult the payment through the digital work card application or through the Caixa call center on 0800 726 0207.

How to consult and withdraw Pasep?

Public employees receive the Pasep salary bonus automatically by depositing them in Banco do Brasil accounts. If the deposit is not made, the worker can consult the pending issue on the Banco do Brasil website and request that the transfer be redone, thus being able to choose a bank account at another financial institution.

In addition, consultations are made available to workers by calling 158.

2022 Pis payment schedule

Born in January receive February 8th

Born in February receive February 10th

Born in March receive February 15th

Born in April receive February 17th

Born in May receive February 22

Born in June receive February 24

Born in July receive March 15th

Born in August receive March 17th

Born in September receive March 22

Born in October receive March 24

Born in November receive March 29

People born in December receive March 31st

2022 Pasep payment calendar

Final 0 and 1 receive on February 15th

Final 2 and 3 receive on February 17th

Final 4 receive on February 22

Final 5 receive on February 24

Final 6 receive on March 15th

Final 7 receive on March 17

Final 8 receive on March 22

Final 9 receive on March 24

