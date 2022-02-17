Fortaleza, Ceará and 8 more Serie A clubs create ‘Forte Futebol’ group as the embryo of a league – Play

Fortaleza and Ceará are among the 10 Serie A clubs of the Brazilian Championship that announced this Wednesday (16), the creation of the Forte Futebol group, with the aim of organizing themselves as a league of clubs, at the moment when interested parties appear in the market. in managing it.

In addition to Leão and Vovô, other Serie A clubs, such as América-MG, Atlético-GO, Athletico-PR, Avaí, Coritiba, Cuiabá, Goiás and Juventude, were among those who joined the movement.

"With the new investment possibilities, both in Brazilian clubs and in competitions, there have been interested parties in the market willing to manage and administer a League of Clubs in the country. of all. As we never had a strong and unified class institution, it was not possible. Now we have a new scenario, and new and old "actors" wanting to enter the scene. Groups, companies, brokers and others. But to build something solid , it is necessary to know the terrain better. The more information, the better. The Brazilian clubs, which are the main interested in participating in a strong league, must unite", communicates the note from the foundation of Forte Futebol.

Only with union is it possible to build change. Meet the Forte Futebol group:

Open to new members

According to the clubs, “the group is open, without founding members, in which all participants will have a voice” and there is an expectation that other teams will join the movement.