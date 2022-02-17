Freedom of expression must be protected from those who use it against democracy, says Barroso | Politics

Barroso made the statement while delivering a speech at his last session as president of the TSE. On the 22nd, ministers Luiz Edson Fachin and Alexandre de Moraes will take office as new president and vice president of the TSE.

“Freedom of expression is very important and needs to be protected, including against those who use it to destroy it along with the destruction of democracy. Hate, lies and threats are not protected by freedom of expression because they are intended to silence the expression of others”, declared Barroso this Thursday.

Also in the speech, Barroso said that “in recent times” democracy and institutions “have gone through threats that we believed we had already gotten rid of.”

According to the minister, “they were not just verbal exaltations of the dictatorship and torture, but concrete and worrying actions”.

In this passage, Barroso mentioned, for example, the demonstrations in front of the Army that called for the return of the military dictatorship; the parade of tanks in Brasília; the order for fighter jets to fly over Praça dos Três Poderes; the demonstration of September 7, 2021; and threat of non-renewal of a journalism company’s concession.

In October of last year, Barroso had already made a speech in which he said that in 2022 Brazil will have free elections and with functioning institutions.

Combating misinformation

Also in this Thursday’s speech, the minister defended the role of the court and professional journalism in the fight against disinformation in the elections.

Barroso said that society has been experiencing a technological and digital “revolution” since the end of the 20th century, characterized by the massification of computers and internet access, which made anyone start to express ideas, opinions and disseminate content in the world. digital.

Given this scenario, Barroso said, action was needed to combat the spread of false content, the so-called fake news. “The TSE put together a war strategy to fight disinformation in the 2020 campaign,” he declared.

“And we’ve never needed professional journalism more. […] The professional press is one of the antidotes against this world of post-truth and alternative facts, disguises for lies and fraudulent news,” he added.

During this Thursday’s speech, Barroso also highlighted the discussion about the printed vote.

The adoption of the printed vote, already ruled unconstitutional by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), was defended by President Jair Bolsonaro and a proposal on the subject was rejected by the Chamber of Deputies.

“A good part of 2021 was spent with unnecessary discussion, which would mean a setback, the return of the printed vote. The system is safe, transparent and auditable”, he said.

For Barroso, “fortunately” the Chamber rejected the proposal of the printed vote, considered by the president of the TSE a “setback”.

“The rehashed discussion of the matter is only intended to disrupt the electoral process,” he added.

Barroso highlighted the efforts made during the 2020 elections, during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We were able to hold elections without having any impact on the rates of the pandemic,” he said.

Regarding the fight against disinformation during his administration, Barroso said that there were serious cases of gross manipulation of the news, with attacks on institutions and other “unacceptable” behavior.

"The TSE put together a war strategy to fight disinformation in the 2020 campaign," he said.

According to the minister, “the main focus was not on controlling content, but on combating inauthentic behavior, people hired to amplify fake news: mercenaries are the ones who harm democracy.”

During this Thursday’s session, Barroso received the tribute from fellow court ministers.

Fachin, who will assume the presidency of the TSE next week, said that the “professional, fair and transparent” performance of Luís Roberto Barroso “guided” the court even in situations of “threats from a not so distant dark past” that surrounded the Cut “day and night”.

“Your Excellency tirelessly defended – and with mastery – democratic values ​​and awakened the reflection of Brazilian citizens in the sense that voting is not a mere right, but a real opportunity to write and rewrite the history of the country”, said Fachin.

Also during the session, Minister Alexandre de Moraes said that living with Barroso was a “great learning experience” and that the president of the TSE leaves “a very important legacy of work”, in addition to “loyalty to the values ​​of Justice” and “advancement in the fight against termite that has been corroding democratic institutions, fraudulent news”.

Then, Minister Mauro Campbell, Electoral Inspector, highlighted that Barroso fulfilled his role in a “difficult” moment that, as the minister himself says, “will pass”. “Democracy feels stronger,” he added.

Last Tuesday (15), the TSE formalized partnerships with digital platforms to combat disinformation and the spread of false content that could affect the October elections.

The following platforms are part of the agreement: Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp, Google, Instagram, YouTube and Kwai.

At the time, the Court was unable to contact Telegram, the channel used by President Jair Bolsonaro and his supporters.

Minister of the STF in June 2013, Luís Roberto Barroso joined the TSE as a substitute minister in September 2014 and became an effective minister in 2018. That year, in August, he was elected vice-president of the TSE, being sworn in as president of the court on May 25, 2020.

Barroso was born in the city of Vassouras (RJ). He holds a PhD in Public Law from the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj) and is a professor of Constitutional Law at the institution.

The president of the TSE is also the author of several books on Constitutional Law and of numerous articles published in specialized magazines in Brazil and abroad. Barroso was also a prosecutor for the state of Rio de Janeiro.