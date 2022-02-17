Futures Ibovespa registers fall, following abroad with return of tensions in Ukraine

The Ibovespa futures falls in the pre-market this Thursday (17) – at 9:15 am (Brasília time), the contract maturing in April drops 0.40%, at 116,235 points, following the main international indices.

In the United States, the Dow Jones futures retreated 0.46%, the S&P 500, 0.54% and the Nasdaq, 0.69%. Investors there also reflect the publication of the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) published yesterday afternoon.

“The minutes of the Fed, the American Central Bank, were released yesterday and interpreted as dovish by the market. For now, bets have dropped for a 0.5 percentage point increase in the US interest rate at the next meeting”, comments XP Investimentos in its morning call.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Despite the milder tone, which tends to bring optimism, news from Ukraine is once again weighing on the stock markets – and appearing in the headlines. During the night, there was an exchange of accusations between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Websites affiliated with the government of Vladimir Putin even reported the firing of mortars and grenades in the Lugansk region, claiming that there was a violation of the ceasefire by the Ukrainians. These, however, claimed that the offensive came from the Russian army.

According to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) intelligence, Russia is not decreasing its troops on the border, as it previously stated, but rather increasing it – with more than 7,000 troops arriving in the region in recent days.

“Ukraine’s border crisis is back on the radar after Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine accused government forces of shelling their territory with mortars. Ukraine’s military has denied the allegations, with Russia assembling more than 100,000 troops near its neighbour’s borders, such an event could be used as a reason to invade,” explains XP.

European indices – which once opened higher, driven by the positive quarterly balance sheets of several important companies such as Airbus, Nestle, Orange – are now falling or operating close to stability. Germany’s DAX is down 0.03%. London’s FTSE is down 0.64%. The STOXX 600, across the continent, is down 0.18%.

In Asia, where trading closed before the geopolitical news set the strain, the trend was mostly bullish. China’s Shanghai advanced 0.06%. Hong Kong’s HSI was up 0.30%. South Korea’s Kospi closed up 0.53%.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

according to the house of research EPFR Global, some exchanges in the region, mainly those in China and India, are receiving strong inflows of investment, with the market more pessimistic for the update of assets from the United States and Europe. In January, the Chinese stock exchange received an inflow of US$ 16.6 billion and in December, US$ 11 billion, something little seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Japan’s Nikkei index was the only one in the region to end lower, down 0.83% after the country’s exports fell 9.6% in January year on year and the trade balance turned negative by 2.1 trillion yen. .

In commodities, oil falls despite tensions in Ukraine. “Prices retreat following comments from France suggesting a deal to salvage Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers was within reach, potentially freeing up the Persian Gulf country’s oil production on the global market,” XP explains.

The ore, in turn, fell again due to new pressure from the Chinese government. At the port of Dalian, the decline was almost 4%, with the tonne going to 684,500 yuan.

In Brazil, PEC of fuels and balances

In the domestic scenario, the future Ibovespa reflects the pace of the fuel PEC, still seen as a fiscal threat. The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, said that the voting of the projects should start in the house from next Tuesday (1).

Other than that, XP analysts also highlight the approval of the federal subsidy for free elderly people in public transport. “The Senate approved a federal subsidy for free public transport for seniors. The text sets a ceiling of R$ 5 billion annually for the transfer to municipalities and will last for 3 years. The funding will be made with part of the revenue from oil royalties due to the Union”, they comment.

Fiscal tensions partially explain the rise in the yield curve. The DI yield due January 2023 rose three basis points to 12.39%, as did the January 2025 yield to 11.36%. On the long end, DIs maturing in 2027 and 2029 also rise three basis points, to 11.20% and 11.35%.

The future dollar fell 0.08% to R$5.146. The commercial dollar rises 0.13%, at R$ 5.134 in the purchase and sale.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related