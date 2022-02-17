Galaxy S22: Samsung explains change in mobile refresh rate

After a very favorable debut of its new line of cell phones, Samsung seems to have corrected (or confused) some technical specifications of the models. The case in point refers to the variable refresh rate on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ screens, which was supposed to go as low as 10 Hz, but received a new floor of 48 Hz in official documents from the South Korean – a very negative change. for battery life.

More specifically, the “change” occurred in the official press release of the models — where it is still possible to observe the refresh rate of the screens set to the range between 48 Hz and 120 Hz. On the other hand, an indication that this specification addresses A misconception can be found on Samsung’s Brazilian website, which details the screens’ ability to vary from 10 Hz to 120 Hz.

To further complicate the case, the prominent informant Ice Universe also stated that the Galaxy S22+ can reach the minimum refresh rate of 24 Hz in specific situations, such as on the home screen – something that would be superior to Samsung’s own information.

At least S22 + can reach 24Hz pic.twitter.com/IUMwUBP8Ze — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 13, 2022

Although the case is a possible error, it is worth mentioning that the ability to vary the refresh rate of a screen can dramatically influence the battery performance of a cell phone, tablet or computer. In this context, it is desirable that the minimum floor of the range be as small as possible, in order to optimize the energy expenditure required to display different content — such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which can reach 1 Hz.

Samsung’s Positioning

In a press release, the company said it used the number 10 Hz to illustrate a proprietary technology used in smartphones, but the minimum refresh rate remains 48 Hz.

“Screen refresh rate was originally listed between 10 and 120Hz (10 to 120 frames per second), and we later chose to update the way we communicated this specification to conform to the most widely recognized industry standard. There has been no change. in hardware specs, and both devices support up to 120Hz for super smooth scrolling.”