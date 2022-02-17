General gives up his position in the TSE annoyed with Bolsonaro’s political use of the Armed Forces

BRASÍLIA – The resignation of the former defense minister and reserve army general Fernando Azevedo e Silva to assume the position of director general of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) reveals the current discomfort in the barracks with the new “functions” related to the 2022 elections. The general was uncomfortable and complained to people close to him that the president Jair Bolsonaro had returned to manipulating the military and attacking the electoral system, launching the Armed forces in narratives to discredit the polls, against initiatives by the TSE and the Federal Court of Justice. With transit in the three powers, Fernando Azevedo preferred, however, to justify the decision on health and family reasons.

Sources with access to the former minister say he has discovered a heart condition that requires immediate treatment. Friends and family, who were against the position, pressured him to give up because of the high stress expected for the role, in the political cauldron that formed. This version was also shared by the former minister with retired and active military personnel, including at Fort Apache, the General Command of the Army.

The general’s aides said he was encouraged by the professionalism of the staff and had been studying the structure of the courtroom. He and other military personnel who would have positions in the TSE spent a week at the Court’s headquarters in January. in conversation with the Estadão, Azevedo endorsed the voting process. “Electronic voting machines have been operating for 26 years, never had a problem and were approved by Congress. Congress approves, Electoral Justice complies,” he said. “I was very honored by the invitation and the confidence of the ministers (Edson) Fachin, (Luis Roberto) Barroso and Alexandre (de Moraes). The TSE has excellent staff, 90% of the employees have passed a public examination, many have a master’s and doctorate, they have a deep knowledge of public administration.”

After the diagnosis, however, about three weeks ago, she began to consult with friends and family and suffered strong pressure from her children to decline. Azevedo communicated the decision this Tuesday, the 15th, in a three-hour meeting with the court ministers. For now, the current director-general, Rui Moreira de Oliveira, remains in office.

The general, according to people close to him, was aware of the pressure he would face and the responsibility of the position, feeling in charge of legitimizing the power that will be handed over to the next elected president. He also shared the “embarrassment” of segments of the barracks uncomfortable with the president’s manipulation of the Armed Forces brand.

It began to annoy sectors of the Armed forces the leading role they received in a dispute that has placed the TSE and President Jair Bolsonaro on opposite sides. In addition to the administrative position that the former minister would occupy, the military became part, in an unprecedented way, of the Electoral Transparency Commission, created by the Justice in the face of the growing wave of disinformation and attempts to discredit electronic voting machines.

The Armed Forces do not refuse to participate institutionally, but behind the scenes there are many active-duty officers who see a trap on these two fronts. This is because, according to them, they may find themselves in the middle of a war between the court and President Jair Bolsonaro, the supreme head of the Armed Forces.

For officers, both the position now dismissed by retired Army General Fernando Azevedo e Silva and the seat occupied by Division General Heber Garcia Portella, head of the Cyber ​​Defense Center, on the commission, open flanks for political maneuvers with the military on the part of of President Jair Bolsonaro and for new wear and tear such as those already accumulated by the engagement of retired and active generals at the highest level of the government.

One example occurred last week. Bolsonaro used a broadcast on social media to “leak” and even distort information about questions sent by the military to the Electoral Justice, about the functioning of the electronic voting system. Bolsonaro said the army had found “dozens of vulnerabilities” about the electronic voting machines and that they remained unexplained. But as the Estadão anticipated, the military sent only technical questions. They were under secrecy until this Wednesday, the 16th.

In response to Bolsonaro, the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court, Luis Roberto Barroso, Edson Fachin and Alexandre de Moraes decided to shed light on the document. The court published the full text of the Army’s questions and the respective answers.

The suspicions about the ballot boxes, the president’s flag and his base, are shared by the reserve officers and even by generals who make up the government. THE Estadão revealed last year that the Defense Minister, General Braga Netto, had threatened to hold elections without an approved printed vote, which he denied. The government proposal was defeated in Congress. The Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, appointed trusted advisor Eduardo Gomes, a colonel who worked in Army intelligence, to spread misinformation and unfounded suspicions about the polls, alongside Bolsonaro.