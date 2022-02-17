Girl found alive in secret room after missing two years

Paislee Shultis has been missing since 2019

Photo: Reproduction / Saugerties Police

Missing since 2019, 6-year-old Paislee Shultis was found by New York police on Wednesday after a search of a house in Saugerties, a city in Ulster County. Who answered the door was the biological paternal grandfather of the child, Kirk Shultis, who said he did not know the whereabouts of the granddaughter.

The police had already visited the house several times in search of the girl, as it is suspected that the biological mother and father, without the custody of Paislee, Kim Cooper and Kirk Shultis, kidnapped the girl.

Authorities had been searching the house for just over an hour before a police officer made the discovery of a ladder. As they pulled up the steps, they spotted the girl’s feet, who were hiding next to her biological mother, Kimberly Cooper.

She was in a hidden room, “cold and damp”, according to police. The child was examined and was fine, according to information released in an official statement. Paislee was turned over to her legal guardian and reunited with her older sister.

Where the girl was found

Photo: Reproduction / Saugerties Police

Kimberly Cooper was charged with second-degree custody interference and endangering the well-being of a child. She was also wanted on an active warrant.

Shultis has been charged with first-degree criminal interference and misdemeanor endangering the well-being of a child, as he has denied knowing the girl’s location several times since her disappearance.

Shultis’ father, Kirk Shultis Sr., was also charged with criminal interference in the first degree and misdemeanor jeopardizing a child’s well-being, as it was revealed that he lied to officers about his knowledge of where Paislee was. .

Kirk Shultis Jr and Kim Cooper

Photos: Reproduction / Saugerties Police

The reason why Kimberly and Kirk lost custody of their daughter in 2019 has not been revealed. But, according to the broadcaster News 12 WetchesterKirk Shultis Jr. was arrested in North Carolina with drug possession a few months before Paislee’s disappearance.

With information from The Sun and Crescer Magazine.