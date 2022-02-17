Google will limit data sharing on Android devices | Technology

Google announced this Wednesday (16) that it intends to limit data sharing with third parties in advertisements on your Android operating system. The issue is delicate, as it is directly related to the privacy of users and, at the same time, to the company’s revenues.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Tech giants are under increasing pressure to balance privacy and targeted advertising, following complaints from users and threats from regulators to impose stricter rules.

Companies, however, are trying to keep access to data, crucial to their billion-dollar advertising revenues.

This is because a significant part of Google’s earnings is related to the sale of targeted ads. In order for the results of advertising pieces to be more efficient, the company collects and shares a series of data on its users with third-party companies.

Meta will pay $90 million in privacy lawsuit for tracking Facebook users

Uber launches feature that tells you how many stars passengers have received from drivers

Apple and Google operating software run on most smartphones in the world. Therefore, any changes made to your policies could affect billions of users.

“Our goal… is to develop effective, privacy-enhancing advertising solutions so users know their information is protected and developers and businesses have the tools to succeed on mobile,” Google said in a statement. an announcement.

Last year, Apple announced that users of its roughly 1 billion iPhones in circulation can choose whether to allow your online activities to be tracked for ad targeting purposes.

The company claims this is proof of its privacy concerns, while its critics claim that the company may still continue to do this screening.