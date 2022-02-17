Guedes promises credit of R$100 billion for small and medium-sized companies

by Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) – In a meeting with representatives from the trade and services sectors, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said the government will launch a new credit program aimed at small and medium-sized companies, with the potential to release 100 billion reais in operations, informed the president of the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel), Paulo Solmucci.

According to him, at a lunch organized this Wednesday by the National Union of Commerce and Services Entities, the minister stated that the plan could be presented in the coming days.

“Guedes said that next week a large credit program will be launched, in the order of 100 billion reais, for companies ranging from MEI (Individual Microentrepreneurs) to medium-sized companies, with revenues of up to 300 million reais per year. ” he stated.

According to a source at the ministry, the presentation of the plan should be delayed until March. Before, the portfolio still seeks approval of the measure by the Civil House, in addition to a previous alignment with party leaders. Implementation must depend on the issuance of a provisional measure by President Jair Bolsonaro.

According to this member of the portfolio who participated in the elaboration of the program, the idea is to expand the availability of credit guarantee funds, along the lines of the FGO (Fund for Guarantee of Operations) and FGI (Fund for Guaranteeing Investments).

The program would gather other funds, which would serve as guarantee for the operations. The assessment is that obtaining collateral to release loans and reduce costs is one of the biggest obstacles for small and medium-sized companies.

“The program will leverage approximately 100 billion reais in credit, with several interconnected funds. We will enter heavily with guarantee funds”, said the source, considering that the amount to be made available in the funds is still undergoing calibration.

The budgetary cost of the measure is not yet defined, said this member of the portfolio. According to the report, in the funds selected for the program, there are resources that would return to the Treasury’s coffers, but these funds will be kept where they are to make the guarantees viable.

In the program’s design, the BNDES should be assigned to manage funds, as it currently does with the FGI. Caixa, in turn, must operate the part of the program specifically aimed at micro-entrepreneurs.

Sought, the Ministry of Economy did not respond immediately.