Guedes promises credit to entrepreneurs

posted on 02/17/2022 06:00



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said that next week he will announce a R$100 billion credit package for any type of company — whether “micro-companies or companies of millions”. The statement was made at lunch with representatives of the National Union of Trade and Services Entities (Unecs).

The president of the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel), Paulo Solmucci, present at the meeting, said that Guedes anticipated the announcement, when he was asked about the maintenance, in 2022, of the National Support Program for Micro and Small Enterprises (Pronampe) , launched during the pandemic to provide working capital to small businesses. Guedes stated that the credit line will be reactivated, but added that the package “will surprise”.

The minister also confirmed that there will be contributions to the Investment Guarantee Fund (FGI), which supports the Emergency Credit Access Program (Peac), which serves medium and large companies. For the president of Abrasel, it is quite opportune that the government announces measures at this time. According to the businessman, companies in the segment of bars and restaurants still face difficulties.





Growth

According to Solmucci, Guedes started the lunch by saying that, in 2022, Brazil will continue to grow. Last week, he declared that the financial market was wrong in its GDP (Gross Domestic Product) projections in the past and that it will be wrong again this year. On the occasion, the minister said that the country currently has R$ 828 billion in programmed investments and that it should attract more than R$ 300 billion still in this government.

“With Auxílio Brasil, we already have a force of mass consumption entering the economy on the one hand, and on the other hand, we have R$ 828 billion in investment already contracted. Before the government ends, we will have another R$ 300 billion. In all sectors: 5G, telecommunications, natural gas, oil, sanitation, cabotage. Brazil will grow, they will make mistakes again”, claimed the minister.