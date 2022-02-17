Health scheme leader treats Alesp deputy like boss

One of the leaders of the “Centrão” of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp), state deputy Roque Barbiere (Avante) had more than a dozen conversations with the anesthesiologist Cleudson Garcia Montali intercepted by the Civil Police during Operation X-Ray. The deputy, one of the most influential of Alesp, is called “boss” by the doctor, sentenced to 200 years in prison as the leader of a criminal organization that, according to investigations, embezzled R$ 500 million through Social Health Organizations.







In addition to him, the president of the House, Carlos Pignatari (PSDB), had monitored dialogues with the doctor, as revealed by the Estadão day before yesterday. In the conversations, the deputy offers business opportunities to Cleudson in hospitals in Ferraz de Vasconcelos and Santa Fé do Sul. “.

To the Estadão, Roque Barbiere said he has a friendly relationship with the doctor. “Cleudson was always my friend. Sometimes he used to go to my place.” The deputy stated that he met him when the doctor was Health Secretary of Santópolis de Aguapeí, the city where the congressman is based, “many years ago”. The doctor was also director of the Specialty Medical Ambulatory (AME) in Araçatuba and regional director of Health before setting up the social organizations investigated in Operation X-Ray.

“Cleudson can get life in prison and he remains my friend. For the charities he has done”, said the deputy, who stated that “I asked for everything for him, less money”. “I don’t regret it. As regional director of Health, he was one of the best to serve us, mayors, politicians and deputies, to do surgeries and that kind of thing. I don’t regret this friendship. If he did something wrong, he pays for what you did.”

The first of the intercepted contacts took place on April 12, 2019. The deputy asks if the doctor can release a CT scan, and Cleudson guides him on how to proceed. On the 25th, the two talk again about the care that the doctor was providing to the son of the Avante congressman.

For the police, Cleudson provided favors for Barbiere, through calls. And the latter would use his influence in the government for the doctor’s benefit. “Call me and I’ll find a way to solve it there… And the other thing, the part of the hospital, the doctor, you call me, that the part of talking to the governor… I’ll call ‘pro’ sir . You take care of there, and I’ll take care of here”, says Cleudson. The deputy then replies: “The boy has already spoken there, he has already spoken with the head of that area there”.

On May 5, it is the deputy who calls the doctor. This is the longest dialogue and the one that most attracted the attention of researchers. Barbiere comments on the case of a doctor and tells the interlocutor that he must do “what he thinks must be done”. “Yes, sir, it’s ok. I understand. Why is it like this: things have to be two-way, right, deputy? If it’s not ‘for’… help, others help”, says Cleudson. The deputy replies: “All of us helping everyone else and they helping us”.

Then, the deputy reports that he will have a hearing with vice-governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) and asks if Cleudson wants him to deal with the case of “that lady over there”. The doctor replies that it is better to be “quiet”. Barbiere tells the doctor not to worry about a man threatening the plans. Cleudson then replies that he just wants to “give it a squeeze”. “Whoever doesn’t collaborate, cuts”, says the parliamentarian.

It is at this point that the doctor would have made clear the role of the deputy in history. “I respect hierarchies, for example, I said ‘to’ Jair (a deputy to the deputy), ‘Jair, I need to know about the boss’.” Barbiere interrupts him and says: “You’re the one who takes care of it. ‘You’ know what’s good, if it doesn’t serve you, you already know the way.” Cleudson then concludes: “But I always talk to you first.”

To the Estadão, Barbiere claimed that he helped Cleudson to prevent him from being unduly prejudiced in a bid. This is the AME of Carapicuíba, in Greater São Paulo, which ended up being handed over to Cleudson’s group. Pignatari would have acted in the same case.

A Barbiere aide was also caught by the Civil Police trying to replace, in the State Court of Auditors (TCE), a document that pointed to an irregularity in one of the group’s social organizations, Santa Casa de Birigui, in order not to interfere with the entity’s participation in a bidding process.

The dialogue between Jair Braz Pereira, Barbiere’s aide, with a suspect in the case took place on July 11, 2019. “I ask on behalf of (the deputy), understand?”, says the aide. “What is being asked is that Santa Casa de Birigui does not have irregular accounts”, he says. Pereira then says that he would use the document as an argument in the TCE that he was not wanting to “do anything wrong”.