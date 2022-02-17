HIV: what is known about supposed case of cure of woman in the USA

  • André Biernath
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

HIV virus illustration

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

The woman, whose name or age has not been released, has not shown any signs of HIV for 14 months, even after stopping antiretroviral therapy.

American researchers announced on Tuesday (15/2) the third possible cure for an infection with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. This is the first case involving a female patient.

During a medical conference held in Denver, United States, experts from Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, said they used a new approach, different from what was done in the two previous cure registries.

Instead of performing a bone marrow transplant using stem cells obtained from a matched adult donor, they chose to use stem cells found in a newborn’s umbilical cord blood.

According to those responsible for the study, this may increase the number of individuals of different origins who would benefit from this strategy, since it is possible to use umbilical cord blood from a partially compatible donor, while conventional transplantation requires a much greater similarity. between who is giving and who is receiving.

