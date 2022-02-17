Hong Kong treats Covid patients outdoors amid boom in cases

Number of cases has increased 16 times in the last two weeks and threatens election for chief executive

The number of cases of Covid-19 increased 16 times in the last two weeks. The head of government, Carrie Lam, says the island is facing the worst moment of the coronavirus pandemic to date. In the last 24 hours alone, according to the Our World in Datam platform, there were 1,448 notifications of the disease, and local researchers draw attention to the possibility of reaching 28,000 daily infections. With the explosion of recorded cases, hospitals, which had already set up temporary beds near the airport, quickly filled up, causing them to be operating beyond capacity, according to health officials. To take care of all the people who have arrived, some establishments have started to set up wings, in makeshift tents, outside their buildings. The Caritas Medical Center on the Kowloon Peninsula is one of them. Dozens of patients are housed outside.

Faced with the discharge, Carrie Lam admitted that the government’s response has not been satisfactory with the overload of hospitals and medical teams. As a strategy to deal with the outbreak, the chief executive announced that approximately 3,000 public apartments and 10,000 hotel rooms will be converted into treatment units and more than 100 million test kits will be distributed to the inhabitants of Hong Kong.

Chief executive election may be postponed for the first time

Despite the rise in the number of infections, the hesitation of the elderly to get vaccinated and the arrival of the coronavirus strain detected in South Africa, the chief executive said there were no plans for a total lockdown of the territory. “We cannot surrender to the virus. This is not an option,” Lam said at a press conference, reinforcing his “zero Covid” strategy, similar to that adopted by China. The current scenario could affect the chief executive election scheduled for March 27. That hasn’t happened since the UK returned Hong Kong to Beijing in 1997. Lam has yet to confirm whether he will seek a second five-year term. And given the severity and speed of the latest Covid-19 wave, the situation will be continually reviewed.