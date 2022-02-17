Horizon Forbidden West trophy will become a reforestation tree

Sony has announced that it will plant a tree for every player who gets a certain trophy in Horizon Forbidden West. The action is part of the “Play and Plant” program.

The trophy in question will be “Reached the Daunt”, and it is estimated that it can be automatically won at the beginning of the game. Users will need to redeem it by March 25th of this year to contribute.

The trees will be planted in three countries: the United States, the United Kingdom and France. Sony has partnered with non-profit organizations in every nation. In the United States, for example, the program is in conjunction with the Arbor Day Foundation, which plans to plant 288,000 trees in Douglas County Forest, Wisconsin, Sheep Fire Private Lands, California, and Torreya State Park, Florida — all areas with endangered animals or devastated by deforestation and natural disasters.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

From left to right: Douglas County Forest, Sheep Fire Private Lands, Torreya State Park (Photo: Handout/Sony/Play and Plant)

“Just as Aloy fights to save Earth in the game, we can do something together to help our planet,” says Sony on the official website. In the game’s story, a plague is destroying entire ecosystems, and it’s up to the protagonist to seek a solution. “So let’s grab our controllers and play for our planet!”

Horizon Forbidden West arrives on February 18 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game is the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, released in 2017; remember the story here.

Source: Sony