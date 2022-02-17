Housing program for police is approved in the Senate and goes to sanction — Senado Notícias

The provisional measure that allows the use of resources from the National Public Security Fund (FNSP) to subsidize the purchase of a home by public security professionals (MP 1.070/2021) is now for presidential sanction. Approved this Wednesday (16) in the Senate in the form of the Conversion Law Project (PLV) 1/2022, the matter was reported by Senator Marcos do Val (Pode-ES) and creates the Safe Habitation Program.

Marcos do Val stated that the measure can improve the quality of life and value public safety professionals by reducing the housing shortage and the risks associated with it. According to the rapporteur, the housing conditions of these professionals can, in many cases, further aggravate their exposure to risk. He said it is not uncommon that, due to the absence of specific public policies, members of the security forces have to live with their families in places with high levels of violence. Hence the importance of the initiative.

— This MP creates a fundamental instrument for realizing the right to decent housing for public security professionals across the country. The Safe Housing Program comes at a good time – said the rapporteur.

The rapporteur accepted only one wording amendment, suggested by Senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP), to promote the exchange of the expression “professionals with disabilities” for “professionals with disabilities”. Marcos do Val praised two other amendments presented, but claimed that he could not make changes to the text, since the MP is only valid until next Monday (21). If the matter was changed in the Senate, it would have to return for a new analysis in the Chamber of Deputies.

Senator Esperidião Amin (PP-SC) applauded the MP. He cited research published by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo according to which Brazilians value their own home more than religion, children or stability. The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, praised the “competent work” of the rapporteur. Along the same lines, senators Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF), Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE) and Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) also praised the article and the report by Marcos do Val.

— This MP has not only a social aspect, but also a security aspect. We need to give guarantees to those who fight crime,” Braga said.

In the view of Senator Paulo Paim (PT-RS), the program is fair and important. He presented a highlight to include public education and health professionals within the scope of the MP. Marcos do Val argued that the resources for the program come from the FNSP, a specific fund for public safety. The rapporteur recognized the merit of Paim’s highlight, but suggested that the benefit be included in another project with more relevance. With the argument, Paim withdrew his prominence.

contemplated

The benefit will be for security agents with a gross monthly income of up to R$ 7 thousand. Civil police officers, military, federal, highway and criminal police officers, in addition to firefighters, prison officers, experts and municipal guards may be contemplated. The substitute for the National Congress added categories that may have special financing conditions, but cannot receive subsidy: socio-educational agents, traffic agents and legislative police. The program is valid for active, reserve, retired and retired professionals, as well as for spouses and dependents of security agents who have died as a result of the activity.

The maximum value for a property to be financed by the program will be R$ 300 thousand. Financing can be paid off in up to 420 months (35 years). Caixa Econômica Federal will be the operating agent of the program and may also act as a financial agent (the bank that actually makes the loan). For properties owned by Caixa itself, financing of up to 100% of the value of the property will be accepted.

Any financial agent will be able to offer more advantageous conditions for security agents with income above R$ 7 thousand (such as lower interest), but they will not be subsidized with FNSP resources. In this case, the limit of R$ 300 thousand for the value of the property does not apply. The subsidy with resources from the FNSP will be subject to a specific budget allocation, which may subsidize part of the value of the property — up to the limits provided for in the regulatory decree — and financing installments.

requirements

To be able to apply for an economic subsidy to buy the property, the security professional must have at least three years of effective exercise in public office and meet the conditions established by the financial agent for contracting housing financing, according to the origin of the budgetary resources, the intended financing modality and regulations.

Subsidies are divided according to four gross remuneration bands, considered as total salary minus temporary and indemnity benefits. The text also provides, when possible, priority of care for professionals with disabilities.

types of real estate

New and used urban properties can be financed from the Residential Leasing Fund (FAR) or land for construction within two years of signing the contract. However, it will be prohibited to grant a subsidy to anyone who already has a property in any part of the national territory, even as a possession or promising buyer. The exception will be for those who have a fraction of up to 40% of residential property. If the person owns the land, he can finance the construction of the residence, but he cannot make renovations, expansions, completions or improvements to real estate.

In the event of onerous or free transfer of property purchased or built with program resources, the beneficiary must return the amount corresponding to the economic subsidy, updated by the Selic rate, if this occurs within five years of the operation.

Migration

According to the text approved, at the bank’s discretion, beneficiaries will be able to migrate to the new program their housing financing already in progress if within the same financial institution. Additionally, recipients will be able to count on a subsidy granted by the Casa Verde e Amarela Program or access properties from previous housing programs that are idle, pending completion or in need of renovations.

The matter has also been regulated by Decree 472/2021, of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, which provides for priority of execution for resources allocated through parliamentary amendments aimed at specific states. Although it allows the granting of a subsidy only once per beneficiary, the MP does not prohibit access to two properties financed, one for each spouse if both are from the contemplated careers.

Cost

For 2022 and 2023, the federal government estimates that the program will cost R$ 100 million per year. FNSP resources will come from canceling actions such as training, seminars and other events focused on the theme of the Integrated Network of Genetic Profile Banks; the provision of tools, equipment, services and the dissemination of knowledge to improve public safety; and the training of public security professionals aimed at fighting violent crime.

With information from the Chamber Agency