How to create a Government Account br? see step by step and how to reach silver and gold level

Created by the federal government to provide access to various digital public servicesthe Gov.br account has been highly sought after because it recently became also needed to access the Amounts Receivable tool of the Central Bank, which tracks money forgotten in bank accounts and which can be withdrawn from March.

In addition to being used as a login for this BC service, it is also useful when accessing SUS services, registering for ENEM, consulting your digital license or work card, simulating retirement on Meu INSS, among many other public services. .

So, the trend is that all citizens will have an account in the system from now on. And if you still don’t have it, see the step-by-step guide on how to create it below.

Gov.br account; how to create

The Gov.br account is an identification that proves in digital media that you are you. With her, you identify with security when accessing digital services. In addition, with a single login and password, citizens can access several services.

Totally free, it is available to every Brazilian or foreign citizen who is registered in the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) database. but she owns three levels of login, depending on the information provided by the user. And depending on the level reached by the citizen, he will be able to access more or less services.

This is because some services will only require the person’s basic data while others will require more security at the time of access (such as biometrics and facial recognition, for example). Understand below.

The three levels of login

The three login levels for the Gov.br account are:

Bronze:

Single login to access less sensitive digital services ;

; Partial access to the features of the gov.br application;

It has a basic level of security, with access to few digital services.

Silver:

Single login for one large number of digital services ;

; Full access to all features of the gov.br application;

It has a high level of security, with access to services that require facial recognition or access to accredited banks.

Gold:

single login for any digital service without restriction of access;

without restriction of access; Full access to all features of the gov.br application;

It has the maximum level of security, especially for more sensitive services.

If the citizen does not yet have a Gov.br login, he can register for free on the Federal Government website or through the Gov.br App available on iOS and Android platforms.

If you are in the application, click on the button “Entrar com gov.br”, and if you are on the website, click on the button “Criar conta gov.br”;

Then enter your CPF and follow the instructions to create your account.



According to the federal government, those who have already made the biometric registration with the Electoral Court will also have this data integrated into the Gov.br System to raise the level of security and citizen login .

Can I change the login level?

The answer is yes. Citizens can change the level of their Gov.br login at any time. It is enough for him to change the information provided in the registration. As stated above, the more information is provided and confirmed, the higher the login level.

It is worth remembering that citizens who have already accessed the Meu INSS application, who have received some benefit or who had already used the digital work card or even the digital CNH, possibly already have a registration on Gov.br.

In this case, just check if you don’t need to update your information or provide more data to improve your login.