how to get bronze, silver and gold account modalities

The federal government system Gov.br has gained increasing popularity. Launched in 2019, in addition to disseminating information to citizens, the platform (on website and app) brings together a series of services, such as consulting CPF and CNH, checking data from the SUS (Unified Health System), requesting a certificate for PIS withdrawal. and obtain the vaccination certificate.

The creation of a “gov.br” account is necessary to allow access to the services offered. “It is an identification that proves in digital media that you are you. With it, you can safely identify yourself when accessing digital services. It is free and available to all Brazilian citizens”, explains the website.

Each person can choose between three access levels: bronze, silver and gold. These categories, in practice, will differ from each other, such as the degree of security in the data validation process, the types of digital public services available for each and digital transactions that can be carried out through the government system.

To get started, just access the official address on this link and register.

The account types

Bronze

Only the registration in gov.br already guarantees this modality, classified as the most basic. Among the features available for this category are:

log in to any gov.br service without needing a password, using cell phone biometrics;

manage authorizations for the use of your data in government services;

register via face-to-face service at INSS agencies;

validate your data via face-to-face service at Denatran posts;

perform proof of life — for INSS purposes — using facial recognition.

Silver

In silver, in addition to the features offered in the previous modality, there are:

view and share digital data and documents;

use free electronic signature services on the signodor.iti.br website;

access public services that require the highest degree of account reliability;

ability to enable two-step authentication — increasing system access security;

do the face validation through the gov.br application to check your photo on the basis of the Driver’s License;

validate your data via internet banking from an accredited bank.

Gold

The most premium version has all the features mentioned in ‘bronze’ and ‘silver’ and still has the maximum level of security.

make face validation through the gov.br application to check your photo at the Electoral Justice bases.

How to upgrade your level? See tutorial

1. Access the official website;

2. Log in, entering CPF and then password;

3. Go to the option “Privacy”, on the left side, and select “Manage list of trust seals”;

4. Then click on the blue “Authorize” button at the bottom of the page;

5. Next, the information will be processed, and you will be forwarded to a page that will list the trustworthiness you already have, in addition to talking about how you can acquire the others related to the silver and gold levels. The page may take a little longer to load.

Reliability to reach the silver level:

Registration via Sigepe – database of public servants of the Union

Registration via biometric validation – validated by Facial Biometrics (Denatran)

Registration via Internet Banking – Banco do Brasil, Banrisul, Bradesco, Caixa Econômica, Banco de Brasília, Sicoob and Santander.

Reliability to reach gold level:

Registration via biometric validation – Facial Biometrics at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) counter

Registration via digital certificate – validation and authentication compatible with the specifications of the Brazilian Public Key Infrastructure (ICP-BRASIL)

How to do it via Internet Banking

1. Select the Bank in “Registration via Internet Banking”

2. Click “Go to (…)”

3. Then enter the agency. Then the current account with digit and select “Continue”

