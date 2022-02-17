I didn’t receive the national gas voucher in February, what could have happened?

Caixa Econômica Federal is paying another round of the national gas voucher in February. More than 5.6 million Brazilians will have access to the benefit this month, around 100,000 more than in January, when the first installment of the program was deposited.

Transfers occur in the order of the final digit of the beneficiary’s Social Registration Number (NIS), following the same dates as the Auxílio Brasil calendar. This Wednesday, the 16th, it’s the turn of citizens with NIS final 3 to receive.

But what about when the benefit doesn’t fall, how should the family proceed? First, it’s important to check if the deposit date for your group has passed. It could be that your payday hasn’t arrived yet and for that reason you haven’t received it.

Another possibility

If the date has passed and the gas voucher has not yet fallen, the Ministry of Citizenship advises the beneficiary to wait 24 hours. After this period, it is time to go after more information.

What may have happened is the blocking of the benefit. The government carries out periodic analyzes to verify that the family is still within the program’s rules. Even if she received the previous transfer, her payments may be suspended if any inconsistency is found.

In this case, the way out is to look for a Social Assistance Center (CRAS) or contact the program’s service channels to try to solve the problem and unlock the gas voucher.

National gas voucher

The benefit created in December of last year offers a subsidy of at least 50% of the national price of cooking gas. The objective is to serve low-income families who suffer from increases in the price of the item and end up having to use other sources of energy for cooking.

According to the Citizenship folder, new users will be added over the next few months. Although this is the promise, it is not possible to know how many people will be covered in total.