Ibovespa closes with the highest score in five months; dollar drops to R$ 5.12

The Ibovespa advanced for the seventh consecutive session supported by the retail sector and commodity companies. The Brazilian stock market closed up 0.31%, at 115,180 points, after oscillating between 114,815 and 115,734. It’s the highest score since September last year. The financial volume was R$ 30.2 billion.

The positive highlight was ASSAI (ASAI3), which rose 7.14%, followed by CVC (CVCB3) and Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3), which advanced 5.31% and 5.96%, respectively. Carrefour shares rose after the release of 4Q21 results, bringing positive revisions to the synergy estimates with the BIG Group integration.

“The results would also benefit Assai Atacadista, generating better expectations for its 4Q21 release that will be made next week, this was due to the positive surprises of Carrefour’s results coming from wholesale, Assai’s focus”, said analysts at Ativa Investimentos.

The negative highlights were WEG (WEGE3) and JBS (JBSS3) which fell, respectively, 4.81% and 3.28%, followed by Alpargatas (ALPA4), which dropped 3.28%. The electric motor maker’s shares fell after the release of 4Q21 results. While JBS falls with the sale of more than 50 million shares by BNDES.

The dollar closed at the lowest of the day, at R$ 5.127 in the purchase and R$ 5.128 in the sale, with a loss of 1.02%. It is the lowest price since the beginning of July last year. The lack of news in the FOMC Minutes made the American currency lose strength against the main currencies in the late afternoon today.

The Fed reiterated that it should start the monetary tightening cycle soon and made it clear that the beginning of the reduction of the institution’s balance sheet will only happen after interest rates start to rise, and this process should be faster than in the recent past. In addition, once again the positive flow of foreign capital helped to accentuate the fall of the dollar against the real.

According to Alexandre Brito, partner and manager at Finacap, the upward movement in commodities continues to lead foreign investors to look for the Brazilian stock exchange, which resulted in a greater inflow of foreign capital into the country.

Future interest rates closed close to stability: DIF23, -0.01 pp, at 12.36%; DIF25, +0.01 pp, at 11.33%; DIF27, -0.03 pp, at 11.17%; DIF29, -0.05 pp, at 11.32%.

In the US, stocks closed mixed in a session marked by volatility and with investors evaluating the Fed’s next steps after the release of the Fomc’s minutes.

The S&P 500 closed up 0.09% at 4,475 points. The Dow was down 0.15% to 34,935 points, while the Nasdaq was down 0.11% to 14,124 points.

