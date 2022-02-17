Ibovespa follows a decline in NY as tensions escalate in Ukraine By Reuters



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange retreated on Thursday, in the face of greater caution in global markets after news of clashes between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces and the expulsion of a US official from the territory. Russian.

Papers from Vale, mining and steel companies pressured the index, while Natura was the main positive contribution.

At 11:45, the was down 0.58% to 114,516.58 points, breaking a seven-session bull run. The volume was 7.3 billion reais.

Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces exchanged accusations that each had fired beyond the ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine.

The incident raised new fears in the market of a conflict in Ukraine, while the disagreement between Russia and Western countries remains over the veracity of the withdrawal of Russian troops from the border.

Furthermore, the announcement that Russia had expelled US Deputy Ambassador Bartle Gorman corroborated the sentiment of risk aversion.

Composite was down 0.8% on Wall Street, while eeo was down 0.7% each.

The day before, the minutes of the last policy meeting of the (Fed), the US central bank, led to a reduction in investor concern about the potential for a faster-than-expected rise in the country. Even so, discussions in the market continue regarding the magnitude of the hike in rates to be adopted in March, of 0.25 or 0.5 percentage point.

Locally, the political news remains lukewarm, with the fiscal agenda on the market’s radar, while the macroeconomic data agenda for the day is emptied. President Jair Bolsonaro is visiting Hungary.

Vale (SA:) was down 1.5%, after ore futures fell again in Asia, amid regulatory action by the Chinese government in the market. In its latest step, the Asian nation’s state planner has urged some traders to release excess inventories and restore inventories to reasonable levels.

Gerdau PN (SA:) lost 2.6%, Usiminas PNA (SA:) lost 2.3% and CSN (SA:) was down 2%, with iron ore also weighing on steelmakers.

Natura (SA:) soared 6.8%, heading for its third straight high.

Petrobras PN (SA:) fell 0.6%, as did ON, as it retreated in the international market with the advancement of talks between Iran and the US on a nuclear deal – which could increase supply in the international market because of the withdrawal sanctions – highlighting the heightened tensions in Ukraine, which has an adverse effect on the supply of the commodity. 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás SA (SA:) lost 3.8% and Petro Rio SA (SA:) lost 2%.

TOTVS (SA:) gained 1.8%, after the management software supplier reported R$126 million attributable to controllers in the fourth quarter, an increase of 45.1% compared to the same period of the previous year, with better operating performance.

EDP ​​(SA:) advanced 3%, after the electric company registered 809 million reais in the fourth quarter, up 15.6% compared to the same range in 2020, and announced record dividend payments.

